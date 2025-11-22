Errors, bugs, questions - page 2341
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Is this a valid inconsistency in the Documentation?
"What an infestation you are, dear" <c>
Corrected in all these functions
Among the hotkeys is this
Общие действия в платформе
Hotkeys
Description
Alt+A
Copy to clipboard all results of testing or optimizing of Expert Advisor.
No luck to test its action.
Unfortunately, I have not found a key to enable/disable the display of trading levels. Because of them I can't see the comment to the chart when I need it.
Unfortunately, I couldn't find a key to show trading levels on/off. They make it impossible to see the chart commentary when needed.
I'm talking specifically about hotkeys. There's also OHLC for the grid.
In mt 4, in the help
SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE
Mode of contract cost calculation
int
That's all, guess ...
In Mt 5 in the help
SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE
Mode of contract cost calculation
ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE
There is a description of what is what.
Same as in mt 4 in the help
SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE
Swap calculation model
int
2018.12.10 01:53:54.716 Trades '1106': failed exchange sell 1.00 BTCUSDT at market, close #13052 buy 1.00 BTCUSDT 3665.0 [Too many trade requests]
Question:
Is there a script somewhere to sort the characters in Market Watch?
I think it will help:
Author - Rustam, XRust
In this sense MT4 was much wiser than MT5 - there was no program crash and you could analyse the LastError.
ERR_RESOURCE_UNSUPPOTED_TYPE
4017
Неподдерживаемый тип ресурса или размер более 16 MB