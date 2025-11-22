Errors, bugs, questions - page 2341

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fxsaber:

Is this a valid inconsistency in the Documentation?

"What an infestation you are, dear" <c>

Corrected in all these functions

 

Among the hotkeys is this

Общие действия в платформе

Hotkeys

Description

Alt+A

Copy to clipboard all results of testing or optimizing of Expert Advisor.


No luck to test its action.

Unfortunately, I have not found a key to enable/disable the display of trading levels. Because of them I can't see the comment to the chart when I need it.

Горячие клавиши - Для продвинутых пользователей - MetaTrader 5
Горячие клавиши - Для продвинутых пользователей - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
Горячие клавиши — это клавиши и их комбинации, которые позволяют быстро выполнять различные команды без обращения к меню и панелям управления. Существует возможность назначать горячие клавиши для вызова любого элемента окна "Навигатор", за исключением элементов группы "Счета". Чтобы назначить сочетание клавиш элементу, выполните команду...
 
fxsaber:.

Unfortunately, I couldn't find a key to show trading levels on/off. They make it impossible to see the chart commentary when needed.


 
Rashid Umarov:

I'm talking specifically about hotkeys. There's also OHLC for the grid.

 

In mt 4, in the help

SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE

Mode of contract cost calculation

int

That's all, guess ...


In Mt 5 in the help

SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE

Mode of contract cost calculation

ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE

There is a description of what is what.


Same as in mt 4 in the help

SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE

Swap calculation model

int

 
The trade server returns
2018.12.10 01:53:54.716 Trades  '1106': failed exchange sell 1.00 BTCUSDT at market, close #13052 buy 1.00 BTCUSDT 3665.0 [Too many trade requests]
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Question:

Is there a script somewhere to sort the characters in Market Watch?

I think it will help:

FAQ 18.12.2012 19:13  

Передаете в функцию чистый массив, получаете в нем список символов из панели "обзор рынка"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|          Description:                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int SymbolsList(string &Symbols[], bool Selected)
{
   string SymbolsFileName;
   int Offset, SymbolsNumber;
   
   if(Selected) SymbolsFileName = "symbols.sel";
   else         SymbolsFileName = "symbols.raw";
   int hFile = FileOpenHistory(SymbolsFileName, FILE_BIN|FILE_READ);
   if(hFile < 0) return(-1);
   if(Selected) { SymbolsNumber = (FileSize(hFile) - 4) / 128; Offset = 116;  }
   else         { SymbolsNumber = FileSize(hFile) / 1936;      Offset = 1924; } 
   ArrayResize(Symbols, SymbolsNumber);
   if(Selected) FileSeek(hFile, 4, SEEK_SET);   
   for(int i = 0; i < SymbolsNumber; i++){
      Symbols[i] = FileReadString(hFile, 12);
      FileSeek(hFile, Offset, SEEK_CUR);
   }
   FileClose(hFile);
   return(SymbolsNumber);

Author - Rustam, XRust

 
On the customised symbol during Optimisation, the
2018.12.10 04:57:27.251 Core 7  failed to send requested data
 
How do I notify the user when an EA has stopped?
#property strict

bool f()
{
  int Array[];
  
  Array[0] = 0; // array out of range
  
  return(false);
}

bool PrintError()
{
  Print(GetLastError());
  
  return(true);
}

bool Init = f() || PrintError();

void OnDeinit( const int Reason )
{ 
  Print(Reason);
}


In this sense MT4 was much wiser than MT5 - there was no program crash and you could analyse the LastError.

 

ERR_RESOURCE_UNSUPPOTED_TYPE

4017

Неподдерживаемый тип ресурса или размер более 16 MB

Are resources limited to this size?
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