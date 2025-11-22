Errors, bugs, questions - page 2334
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I'll leave it here just in case
I'll leave it here just in case
Try unchecking "Beta: Use Unicode..."
I have only one question for developers: why in MetaEditor X is highlighted in #define X, if previously there was no #define X, while it happens above in (*)
I'm not a developer of course, but I can see that it's exactly the same in VS 2010, for example.
What I miss in ME is that when ifdef/ifndef is invalid, all of its contents are grayed out/faded as if they were commented out. It looks very convenient and clear. This can also be used to comment out a large block of code, because in this case the block comments inside are unaffected: /* */.
And the coloring of comments themselves in VS has a different colour, so it's easy to distinguish where one and where the other. In short, I wish it was the same in ME.
Try unchecking "Beta: Use Unicode..."
I've unchecked it, it's fine, it's just that this is a beta test of Unicode now, then it will be implemented and everyone may have problems.
Which symbol property is responsible for prohibiting an SL/TP open position?
See the documentation here.
Thank you very much!
This can also be used to comment out a large block of code, because in this case it is not affected by the presence of block comments inside: /* */.
So now you can not only comment out alarge block of code, but also uncommentit.Select the block - then Ctrl+' (commenting), Ctrl+; (uncommenting). This also does not affect presence inside the block comments: /* */.
Why duplicate?
The same way you can now not only commenta large block of code, but also uncommentit.Select the block - then Ctrl+' (commenting), Ctrl+; (uncommenting).
Thank you, I did not know. Where else can I see the hotkeys?
Thank you, I didn't know. Where else can I look up the hotkeys?
I didn't know the exact combination myself... I use mouse -> right button -> then a bunch of menus (in this case Advanced)
Alt+G for example I write it for short... implying selecting the relevant menu item with the mouse
I'm not a developer of course, but I can see that it's exactly the same in VS 2010, for example.
It's the same, but you can do better... (as stated here: you need features, not external similarity). Right now it's just duplication:
"AAA is a macro because it's right after #define... And yes... don't forget that AAA is a macro that's why we highlighted it so you won't forget. After all, it is so easy to forget that #define is always followed (!) by a macro".
Besides, direct comparison toVS 2010 without taking into account peculiarities is impossible at least due to this reason:
And finally, if you do everything in VS 2010, you should change the highlighting after #undef in MetaEditor:
So my reasoning did not arise out of nothing