Errors, bugs, questions - page 1138
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stat.mql5.com is ungodly slow. Is this normal?
Warnings are issued when using the al glib library
These strings are
и
How can this be fixed?
What's going on with Google Chrome and the forum:
And this connection takes about 10 seconds to create. Long...
How can this be fixed?
The compiler suggests brackets, by the way in the second case in the absence of brackets the order of execution will be from right to left
stat.mql5.com is ungodly slow. Is this normal?
What's going on with Google Chrome and the forum:
And this connection takes about 10 seconds to create. Long...
The same thing in opera.
It's the same with opera.
Warnings are issued when using the alglib library
These strings are
и
How can this be fixed?
Library corrected.
To fix the warnings you need to replace them with strings:
if((irange==2) && (vl>=d[1] || vu<d[1]))
if((irange==1) || ((wl<d[ibegin]-pivmin) && (wu>=d[ibegin]-pivmin)))
What's going on with Google Chrome and the forum:
And this connection takes about 10 seconds to create. Long...
Hi
I got a xaueur open order in MT5, the quotes come in, but the price of the open order does not change, all is normal with other instruments
i have the same bug on your side (broker's tech support says i have nothing to do with it)
Dolphin and Phyrefox browsers on Android complain about an untrusted certificate.