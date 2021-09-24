How to import a class from a DLL? (#import was not closed Error)
I am trying to import a complete class from a DLL. But I have some errors while compiling.
does your dll work properly in any c++ project ? (for the test)
- I doubt - you didn't export anything
extern "C" DLL_EXPORT BOOL APIENTRY DllMain(HINSTANCE hinstDLL, DWORD fdwReason, LPVOID lpvReserved)
you #define DLL_EXPORT __ , but I see no defined APIENTRY... - your dll is not correct about the export (test it first in c++ when doing it in c++)
MQL (as I know) do not allow import/export classes from dll, just functions - your errors say exactly about this (#import does not work with classes from dll- at least in MQL4, I didn't test in MQL5)
Quick example of function like this:
.h
#ifndef _myDllMQL_myDllMQL_h #define _myDllMQL_myDllMQL_h #define DllImport extern "C" __declspec(dllimport) #define DllExport extern "C" __declspec(dllexport) #ifdef flagDLL #define DLLIMPORT __declspec(dllexport) #else #define DLLIMPORT __declspec(dllimport) #endif #ifdef __cplusplus extern "C" { #endif DLLIMPORT void __stdcall fnFillArray(int *arr,const int arr_size); #ifdef __cplusplus } #endif #endif
.cpp
#include <windows.h> #include "myDllMQL.h" // https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/18 BOOL APIENTRY DllMain(HANDLE hModule, DWORD reason, LPVOID lpReserved) { switch (reason) { case DLL_PROCESS_ATTACH: break; case DLL_PROCESS_DETACH: break; case DLL_THREAD_ATTACH: break; case DLL_THREAD_DETACH: break; } return TRUE; } DLLIMPORT void __stdcall fnFillArray(int *arr,const int arr_size) { //--- check input parameters if(arr==NULL || arr_size<1) return; //--- fill with values for(int i=0;i<arr_size;i++) arr[i]=i; }
and such - DLLIMPORT void __stdcall fnFillArray(int *arr,const int arr_size) - is the export (with _stdcall calling convention & predefined DLLIMPORT)
// a sample exported function -- // no class needed
Hi. Yes, the DLL worked in my test. I thik it happened because i compiled my .exe like this.
(is just a summary--->) g++ test.dll myCode.cpp
But anyway it was my first .dll ... i don't kneew how to make it correctly to use with a #import directive (i will try your method).
It will be a shame if that doesn't work for importing entire classes to MT5. This example was just a test. I really need to export complex objects.
Thank you so much for your help
(is just a summary--->) g++ test.dll myCode.cpp
I compiled with Release link options
-Wl,--kill-at
for importing entire classes to MT5. This example was just a test.
I just saw 1 article (but in Russian and in MQL5 - but I'm using MQL4) -- well, and I didn't test it, but you can see the code here ...
at a glass I see CSuperClass export from .ex5 (not dll) & then some inheritance from it... but I didn't like such difficulties, therefore didn't test this example
karp wak # :
I really need to export complex objects.
it is not so easy - but was also described in Russian here ...
also at a glance (because it seems not the most beautiful solution) -- you can calculate the size of your type (like fields int+char+long=4+1+8) and then use memcpy ... (and frankly speaking, it is how to survive without dll)
here I already wrote my views on the topic (client getting pointer to the class object from compiled library -- and doesn't matter if it is either .ex5-compiled-library or dll-compiled-library) ...
(it is not very easy even in C++ because of possible differencies of compilers, I assume much more factors are meaningful when speaking about pointers exported/imported between languages) ... you should know how the memory works & especially what is a compiled-code (machine-code) - in order to understand the limitations of your chosen application-architecture... I really do not understand why not exporting just functions... and have not need to test complex-types yet in such conditions (therefore can not say more)
There is no problem with the Russian language, I will use google translater to read it.
Thank you very much for taking the time to help me.
I am really very grateful.
.ex5 (not dll)
just one remark else:
.ex-files are being compiled statically(as if its functions become the part of the whole code)... and dll is the dynamic library that is a *shared* library - it shares the same memory with e.g. EA or etc., that means the same quantity of bytes, where your data is situated should not be changed (just rearranged can be)
And remember :
Structures that contain dynamic arrays, strings, classes, other complex structures, as well as static or dynamic arrays of the enumerated objects, can't be passed as a parameter to an imported function.
Generally, functions imported from the library at a client-side == is equal to the sense "exported from the library" at dll-side ...
but import/export of classes is more tricky because of compiler (different for different languages)... and .ex-files are being statically compiled (as I know) - therefore less problems can be...
That's all & Good luck
if you lack some stuff in MQL, instead of creating DLL you can try already integrated Python (if it helps - anyway the appropriate library already exists)
just one remark else:
.ex-files are being compiled statically(as if its functions become the part of the whole code)... and dll is the dynamic library that is a *shared* library - it shares the same memory with e.g. EA or etc., that means the same quantity of bytes, where your data is situated should not be changed (just rearranged can be)
And remember :
Generally, functions imported from the library at a client-side == is equal to the sense "exported from the library" at dll-side ...
but import/export of classes is more tricky because of compiler (different for different languages)... and .ex-files are being statically compiled (as I know) - therefore less problems can be...
That's all & Good luck
if you lack some stuff in MQL, instead of creating DLL you can try already integrated Python (if it helps - anyway the appropriate library already exists)
Thanks for that information about static and dynamic libraries !! I'll keep it in mind.
And yes, in the future I will like to experiment a little with Python and neural networks. I really want to do it !! XD
Thank you very much for your help!!
