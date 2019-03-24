MQL5 cloud not work All time

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Dear,

I have a product EA that not work optimize in MQL5 cloud. Only work local Agent. Same setting why i select MQL5 cloud then only show all 0 profit but when i select Local Agent then it will work. 

I don't know where the product it. My others EA working well only this product not work. 

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It did not work for some time (especially wiyh real ticks).
But there are some posts indicating that it starts working - look at this page: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/305788/page3 

And about the future development (in the near future for example) - post #39 and post #40
MQL5 cloud does not work over one week
MQL5 cloud does not work over one week
  • 2019.03.18
  • www.mql5.com
MQL 5 cloud service can not work since last week,I charge 200 dollars ,and now i need it to work seriously,what is the problem...
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