"real ticks optimization not allowed in Cloud Network" Error Message
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We are launching the MQL5 Cloud Network cloud service!
Renat Fatkhullin , 2019.03.24 00:21We are already restarting the service with the new logic of task distribution and new prices.
So what does this mean for this problem? Does this mean that an update is coming the future to fix this? So right now it is not possible to run optimization tests with real ticks, unless on a custom symbol?
So what does this mean for this problem? Does this mean that an update is coming the future to fix this? So right now it is not possible to run optimization tests with real ticks, unless on a custom symbol?
It is related to Cloud only with "every tick based on real ticks" optimization.
If you are not using the Cloud so you can make "every tick based on real ticks" optimization (yes, I was reading your first post where you told that you are not using the Cloud, and Metatrader told that you are using the Cloud).
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Just last week I was running optimization backtests in MT5 no problem, now however I am getting this error message when attempting to:
I am only using Local Agents, I am not using the Cloud Network... So why is it giving me this error ^ ? The backtest does not go through/work.