Errors, bugs, questions - page 2126
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Am I the only one who has pages that take a really long time to load?
Then this message appears
Am I the only one who has pages that take a really long time to load?
Then I get this message
Same problem...
mt5 loads the processor.
There are many financial instruments open, each with the same EA and indicator.
You do not need EA to work on every tick.
You can insert in the beginning of the EA a line like :
This way EA will work once per NoWorkSeconds time
Am I the only one who has pages that take a really long time to load?
Then I get this message
It's been bugging me for two days.
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Second day of brainwashing
You're lucky. I just got a call on Skype and it can't find mql5.com at all
Yesterday it didn't look like any trouble, but I started one of the old MT4s, updated it, and everything seemed fine. But today I found out that I can't add "Entry field" and "Button" objects to the toolbar. After I have created the input field programmatically, there is no "Parameters" tab in properties and even the selected object cannot be moved.
And it became on all MT4 terminals.
When opening an MT4/5 demo account pay attention to the highlighted field
Now it is not always auto-filled with what was previously entered. And it may contain personal information.
Yesterday it didn't look like any trouble, but I started one of the old MT4s, updated it, everything seemed to be fine. But today I found out that I can't add "Entry field" and "Button" objects to the toolbar. After I have created the input field programmatically, there is no "Parameters" tab in properties and even the selected object cannot be moved.
And it became the same on all MT4 terminals.
What do you mean "became"?
It's always been like that. Since the beginning of the new four.