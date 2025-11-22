Errors, bugs, questions - page 2125

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Vladislav Andruschenko:

Duplicate transactions when using a third-party UPU

Session problem. When the previous one was not closed and a new one opens. the old terminal works and the new terminal works. you get a duplicate. :-)

@fxsaber somewhere you wrote about how to track this. can't find

It's the user's problem, sessions have to be monitored. You cannot do anything about it. If there are duplicates, you have to close the session otherwise.
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

Duplicate transactions when using a third-party UPU

Session problem. When the previous one was not closed and a new one opens. old terminal works and new terminal works. gets a duplicate. :-)

I can't find it@fxsaber somewhere you wrote about how to track this.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy tester

Features of mql5 language, subtleties and tricks

fxsaber, 2018.02.06 07:41

OnTradeTransaction allows you to write a non-trading advisor (Service) that tracks the presence of a trading "clone"-advisor running on your account. Such situations sometimes happen due to inattention.

SZY

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Off topic

fxsaber, 2018.02.02 13:45

Then "I'm in the lodge". @ is not my address.
 
fxsaber:

Yes, through a template.


The result is


or as follows


Result


Thank you very much.

 

it is not possible to save in storage, mt 5



 
Can you please tell me how to get rid of the "End of Test Time" alert that pops up?
 

Can you tell me why the maximum number of bars is returned and not the number on the requested date range?

input datetime time=D'2017.02.05 00:00';
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////

datetime Time_[];
ArraySetAsSeries(Time_,true);
CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,0,1,Time_);
   
bar=Bars(_Symbol,_Period,time,Time_[0]);

Now I've tried copying two elements of theTime_ array.And tried calling:

bar=Bars(_Symbol,_Period,Time_[1],Time_[0]);

it returns two bars, as requested. So, thetime variable, is not correct. And it turns out that time is somehow equal to zero and returns all the bars because of that,

as in the first variant of the help.

 
Hello, question - can I create my own tool in MT5 by exporting data from the API of some other exchange?
[Deleted]  

mt5 loads the processor.

There are many financial instruments open, each of them has the same Expert Advisor and indicator.

I suggested that the Service Desk should attach one EA or indicator to the entire terminal.

I also suggested to add idle mode - while I work with one symbol, let all others die.

Not willing to do that yet. is it not relevant?

thanks


P.S. i am going to order a better processor from china.


 
arraga:
Hello, question - can I create my own tool in MT5 by exporting data from the API of some other exchange?

https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/4160

Как торговать на внешней бирже криптовалют через MetaTrader 5
Как торговать на внешней бирже криптовалют через MetaTrader 5
  • 2017.11.24
  • o_o
  • www.mql5.com
Не так давно разработчики языка MQL5 представили его обновленный функционал, в котором появилась возможность создания пользовательских символов и графиков. Широкая трейдерская общественность еще не успела оценить мощь этого нововведения, но даже легкий и ненавязчивый брейншторм показывает, какие огромные возможности скрывают в себе кастомные...
 

Opening BUY hand positions on two demo trading servers


RoboForex-MetaTrader 5

2018.02.13 00:02:08.424 '8520459': market buy 1.00 GBPUSD
2018.02.13 00:02:10.101 '8520459': accepted market buy 1.00 GBPUSD
2018.02.13 00:02:10.101 '8520459': deal #90389019 buy 1.00 GBPUSD at 1.38387 done (based on order #107426544)
2018.02.13 00:02:10.101 '8520459': order #107426544 buy 1.00 / 1.00 GBPUSD at 1.38387 done in 1683.949 ms


FXOpen-MT5

2018.02.13 00:00:25.780 '18000903': market buy 1.00 GBPUSD
2018.02.13 00:00:25.912 '18000903': accepted market buy 1.00 GBPUSD
2018.02.13 00:00:25.922 '18000903': market buy 1.00 GBPUSD placed for execution
2018.02.13 00:00:25.942 '18000903': order #896454 buy 1.00 / 1.00 GBPUSD at market done in 154.252 ms
2018.02.13 00:00:25.942 '18000903': deal #80559 buy 1.00 GBPUSD at 1.38387 done (based on order #896454)

Lines of the same colour mean the same thing. However, it's clearly seen that they are in different sequence. For Robo, the message about order execution comes after the trade is executed. In open it comes BEFORE! For this reason OrderSend returns luck but no transaction yet. I.e. we get OrderSend unsynchronized with history, which is a bug. What's the reason?

1...211821192120212121222123212421252126212721282129213021312132...3193
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