Errors, bugs, questions - page 2125
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Duplicate transactions when using a third-party UPU
Session problem. When the previous one was not closed and a new one opens. the old terminal works and the new terminal works. you get a duplicate. :-)
@fxsaber somewhere you wrote about how to track this. can't find
Duplicate transactions when using a third-party UPU
Session problem. When the previous one was not closed and a new one opens. old terminal works and new terminal works. gets a duplicate. :-)
I can't find it@fxsaber somewhere you wrote about how to track this.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy tester
Features of mql5 language, subtleties and tricks
fxsaber, 2018.02.06 07:41OnTradeTransaction allows you to write a non-trading advisor (Service) that tracks the presence of a trading "clone"-advisor running on your account. Such situations sometimes happen due to inattention.
SZY
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Off topic
fxsaber, 2018.02.02 13:45Then "I'm in the lodge". @ is not my address.
Yes, through a template.
The result is
or as follows
Result
Thank you very much.
it is not possible to save in storage, mt 5
Can you tell me why the maximum number of bars is returned and not the number on the requested date range?
Now I've tried copying two elements of theTime_ array.And tried calling:
it returns two bars, as requested. So, thetime variable, is not correct. And it turns out that time is somehow equal to zero and returns all the bars because of that,
as in the first variant of the help.
mt5 loads the processor.
There are many financial instruments open, each of them has the same Expert Advisor and indicator.
I suggested that the Service Desk should attach one EA or indicator to the entire terminal.
I also suggested to add idle mode - while I work with one symbol, let all others die.
Not willing to do that yet. is it not relevant?
thanks
P.S. i am going to order a better processor from china.
Hello, question - can I create my own tool in MT5 by exporting data from the API of some other exchange?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/4160
Opening BUY hand positions on two demo trading servers
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
FXOpen-MT5
Lines of the same colour mean the same thing. However, it's clearly seen that they are in different sequence. For Robo, the message about order execution comes after the trade is executed. In open it comes BEFORE! For this reason OrderSend returns luck but no transaction yet. I.e. we get OrderSend unsynchronized with history, which is a bug. What's the reason?