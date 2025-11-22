Errors, bugs, questions - page 2071
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I encountered a situation in the editor where I pressed F7/F5 and got no reaction. What I did, but in the end it turned out to be the following reason
The "Toolbox" window had unnoticeably reduced its size almost to minimum for some reason and was placed at the bottom, like on the screenshot. Respectively, F7/F5 were triggered and made a corresponding log in this window, but it is not visible at all, so one gets the feeling that nothing is happening.
Try doing the same and see that F7 seems to cause no reaction at all. Please make a blinking header or other solution in ME so that a reaction to F7/F5 is visible.
I encountered a situation in the editor where I pressed F7/F5 and got no reaction. What I did, but in the end it turned out to be the reason
The "Toolbox" window had unnoticeably reduced its size almost to minimum for some reason and was placed at the bottom, like on the screenshot. Respectively, F7/F5 were triggered and made a corresponding log in this window, but it is not visible at all, so one gets the feeling that nothing is happening.
Try doing the same and see that F7 seems to cause no reaction at all. Please make a blinking header or other solution in ME so you can see a reaction to F7/F5.
1. Button blinks
2. If the file is not compiled there is an * asterisk in the name after compiling it is not present
1. Button flashes
Using Full screen mode and Toolbars are switched off. I don't understand why the buttons reduce the usable screen area when there are hotkeys for everything.
2. If the file is not compiled in the name there is * asterisk after compilation it is not present
The asterisk is a sign of saving, not compiling. The worst thing that sucks is when you press F5 and debugging doesn't start because there are errors during compilation, but you can't see these errors because there is no visual reaction.
I use Full screen mode and the toolbars are switched off. I don't understand why the buttons reduce the usable screen area when there are hotkeys for everything.
The asterisk is a sign of saving, not compiling. The worst thing sucks when you press F5 and debugging doesn't start because there are compilation errors, but these errors are not visible because there is no visual reaction.
I use Full screen mode and the toolbars are switched off. I don't understand why the buttons reduce the usable screen area when there are hotkeys for everything.
The asterisk is a sign of saving, not compiling. What sucks the most is when you press F5 and debugging doesn't start because there are errors during compilation, but these errors are not visible as there is no visual reaction.
I also only use the hotkeys, but I don't use the full screen, it's enough for me.
I've encountered this problem once too, but it's only once... What if the blinking irritates your eyes every time? Wouldn't it be abigger nuisance than it is now?
We need to make an error window unfold after unsuccessful compilation.
Better that its header blinks a bit even if it compiles successfully.
If the blinking will irritate the eyes every time? Wouldn't that be abigger evil than now?
It's better to have its header blinking a bit even if the compilation succeeds.This is a question for the designers already.
And the suggestion to make the header blink is not a suggestion to the designers?
Just a suggestion.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
fxsaber, 2017.11.21 09:18
Please make a blinking header in ME or other solution to see the response to F7/F5.
We need to make the error window unfold after unsuccessful compilation.
It unfolds anyway. I close this window after each compilation by pressing Esc and it unfolds again on compilation.
In my opinion this is more useful than full screen mode with permanently open Toolbox window.
It unfolds anyway. I close this window after each compilation by pressing Esc and it unfolds again when compiling.
In my opinion it is more useful than FullScreen mode with permanently open Toolbox window.
In FullScreen there is no difference, it closes by ESC and does not hang open at all.