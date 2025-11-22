Errors, bugs, questions - page 1033
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Why is the CFD not working?
Look at how long the SFD is open until...
So the last bar is for March 5th =)
What's the point of disabling error output after 100 warnings? I've read the updates - but they only talk about disabling warnings, and at the same time disable the error output that comes after them:
what can it be:
critical runtime error 1079902208 in OnTick function (unknown error)
testing 2 hour time frame
Checking for available tools is worthwhile.
A static classmember is protected from another static member, which is generally not logical.
A static classmember is protected from another static member, which is generally not logical.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/basis/variables/initialization
Global andstaticvariables can only be initialised with a constant of the appropriate type or a constant expression.
A static classmember is protected from another static member, which is generally not logical.