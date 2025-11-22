Errors, bugs, questions - page 2028
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I had a previously purchased program on my computer and it had been activated, and now I've been deactivated. I have not used products from the Market for a long time, for example, paid products, the other day I decided to put them on the chart, but they do not stick, I deleted, uploaded again, it said - it was bought but not installed, installed - activation removed ...I have the same problem with other products - I will wait ... ... until we know.
It should not be like this. Have you changed the computer? Windows?
I had a previously purchased program on my computer and it had been activated, and now I've been deactivated. I have not used products from the Market for a long time, for example, paid products, the other day I decided to put them on the chart, but they do not stick, I deleted, uploaded again, it said - it was bought but not installed, installed - activation removed ...Other products will be the same - I will wait ... until further notice ...
Contact Service Desk.
It shouldn't be like this. Did you change the computer? Windows?
No, the laptop hasn't been repaired.
Which mode are you testing? Opening prices?
This also applies to indicators. Create a 1-minute timer and ask for the number of bars of all timeseries of interest.
Checking the timing fact does not hold the timing.
Hello) Your comments about checking the data paging are very helpful to me Thank you very much), for some reason it is not mentioned explicitly in the help(
This is what I do:
I add a symbol to the market overview
call CopyRates for symbols I am interested in and activate timer
wait for the download in the onTimer, when data is ready activate the timer to check the bars (maintain synchronization)
the only problem is that I can use the data only after the first tick or after a right click to refresh the chart because OnCalc has already been calculated (
wait for loading data in any other place than OnTimer i can't do it(
my question is: how to re-run OnCalc or calculate data before or within Oncalc
i want to have indicator display data only after refreshing the history for other symbols / periods different from the current one
ps and another question in MT4 after checking the history paging, will checking the number of bars in a minute timer also support synchronisation?
Yes, at opening prices of one minute OHLC, but this should not affect the gap from Friday to Monday in any way. Execution of orders is written in the agreement - right?
Have you read about the limitations of testing?
Opening prices only
In this mode, it generates ticks by OHLC prices of the timeframe selected for testing. The Expert Advisor's OnTick() function is launched only at the beginning of a bar at the Open price. Due to this feature, stop levels and pending orders may trigger at a price different from the specified one (especially when testing at higher timeframes). In exchange, we get an opportunity to quickly perform estimation testing of an Expert Advisor.
Have you read about the limitations of testing?
OHLC prices of minutes. What are the limitations here?
Two - even if these are the opening prices, how is the stop order supposed to trigger at the stop and not at the opening price, in case the price has flown further in the gapIsn't it the condition of any broker to execute stop orders at the gap price and not at the price of the order?
Hello, dear forum users!
I've written an EA(MT4) and would like to post it on the Market, but the Autotester won't accept it.
Gives error 131 (wrong volumes).
I don't have any errors when I try to use it, I don't know how to use it.
I don't know how to do this, I just don't want to chaos.
Hello, dear forum users!
I've written an EA(MT4) and would like to post it on the Market, but the Autotester won't accept it.
Gives error 131 (wrong volumes).
I don't have any errors when I try to use it, I don't know how to use it.
Please help me to understand.
In the tester report, there is a link to your question, you just need to go to the link and paste the example function to check the code. After all, we can't see what's in the code. how can we help here?