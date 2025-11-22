Errors, bugs, questions - page 95

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gumgum:
How do I change my email address in my profile?
There is no way to do it normally.
 
Rosh:
Not in the normal way yet.
What about the off-the-shelf way?
 

The channel is glitchy, I have created a channel on X4. If you rewind the history for a couple of weeks it crosses the chart and if you move the chart back and forth the lines go back and forth, i.e. they change their position. Why?

Also there is a big hole in the history somewhere, I do not remember exactly now, but there is only one timeframe.

 
Renat:

This is not an error.

SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL and SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE are used in futures specifications and are not used in forex instruments

Why isn't anything about it mentioned in the help?

I insist that the developers take some time and indicate in the help which particular indicators are NOT applied to Forex instruments.

...It's not only about SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL and SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE

 

created a commontester.ini file

[Tester]
Expert=tradermacd2.ex5
Symbol=USDJPY
Period=H1
Login=665039
Model=2
Optimization=2
FromDate=2008.04.01
ToDate=2009.04.01
Report=Rep1
ReplaceReport=1
ShutdownTerminal=1
[Common]
Login=665039
ProxyEnable=0
ProxyType=0
ProxyAddress=
ProxyAuth=
CertInstall=0
NewsEnable=1
NewsLanguages=
[Charts]
ProfileLast=82038
MaxBars=10000
PrintColor=0
SaveDeleted=0
TradeLevels=1
[Trades]
LotsMode=0
LotsLast=3000
LotsDefault=10000
SymbolMode=0
SymbolLast=USDCAD
SymbolDefault=EURUSD
DeviationMode=0
DeviationDefault=0
DeviationLast=0
StopsMode=0
[Experts]
AllowDllImport=1
Enabled=1
Account=1
Profile=1
Chart=0
[Objects].
ShowPropertiesOnCreate=0
SelectOneClick=0
MagnetSens=10
PreciseTime=0
[Events]
Enable=1
Connect=connect.wav
ConnectEnable=1
Disconnect=disconnect.wav
DisconnectEnable=1
Email Notify=email.wav
Email NotifyEnable=1
Timeout=timeout.wav
TimeoutEnable=1
Ok=ok.wav
OkEnable=1
News=news.wav
NewsEnable=1
Expert Advisor=expert.wav
Expert AdvisorEnable=1
Alert=alert.wav
AlertEnable=1
Requote=alert.wav
RequoteEnable=1
Trailing Stop=stops.wav
Trailing StopEnable=0
Testing Finished=expert.wav
Testing FinishedEnable=1

put it in the config folder of the terminal

start terminal

terminal /config:commontester.ini

Terminal starts, but the test does not start, what could be the reason?

 

Dear developers, could you please explain what I did not understand?


A trade is executed at this time, but there is no data in the form of minute bars ?????????


 
Urain:

Dear developers please explain what I do not understand


The deal was done at that time but there is no data in the form of minute bars ?????????



Please tell me what server and account? If the server is ours, what access server currently in use?

Tried to update the chart?

 
alexvd:

Please advise which server and

account?

If the server is ours, what access server is currently in use?

Have you tried updating your chart?


MetaQuotes-Demo

92134:urain_

Access Point 4 USA

Tried

ps 2010.08.16 16:28:08 Numer_Bild (EURUSD,M1)__MQ5BUILD__ =306

 
gdtt:

created a commontester.ini file

[Tester]
Expert=tradermacd2.ex5
Symbol=USDJPY
Period=H1
Login=665039
Model=2
Optimization=2
FromDate=2008.04.01
ToDate=2009.04.01
Report=Rep1
ReplaceReport=1
ShutdownTerminal=1
[Common]
Login=665039
ProxyEnable=0
ProxyType=0
ProxyAddress=
ProxyAuth=
CertInstall=0
NewsEnable=1
NewsLanguages=
[Charts]
ProfileLast=82038
MaxBars=10000
PrintColor=0
SaveDeleted=0
TradeLevels=1
[Trades]
LotsMode=0
LotsLast=3000
LotsDefault=10000
SymbolMode=0
SymbolLast=USDCAD
SymbolDefault=EURUSD
DeviationMode=0
DeviationDefault=0
DeviationLast=0
StopsMode=0
[Experts]
AllowDllImport=1
Enabled=1
Account=1
Profile=1
Chart=0
[Objects].
ShowPropertiesOnCreate=0
SelectOneClick=0
MagnetSens=10
PreciseTime=0
[Events]
Enable=1
Connect=connect.wav
ConnectEnable=1
Disconnect=disconnect.wav
DisconnectEnable=1
Email Notify=email.wav
Email NotifyEnable=1
Timeout=timeout.wav
TimeoutEnable=1
Ok=ok.wav
OkEnable=1
News=news.wav
NewsEnable=1
Expert Advisor=expert.wav
Expert AdvisorEnable=1
Alert=alert.wav
AlertEnable=1
Requote=alert.wav
RequoteEnable=1
Trailing Stop=stops.wav
Trailing StopEnable=0
Testing Finished=expert.wav
Testing FinishedEnable=1

put it in the config folder of the terminal

start terminal

terminal /config:commontester.ini

Terminal starts, but the test does not start, what could be the reason?

Hello. You are missing the ExpertParameters parameter in the [Tester] description. You can find out more about it in the help.
 

Hello. I don't see a description of expertsparameters in the help

Another question, how can I get an error code or description in case of incorrect ini file entries?

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