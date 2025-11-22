Errors, bugs, questions - page 95
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The channel is glitchy, I have created a channel on X4. If you rewind the history for a couple of weeks it crosses the chart and if you move the chart back and forth the lines go back and forth, i.e. they change their position. Why?
Also there is a big hole in the history somewhere, I do not remember exactly now, but there is only one timeframe.
This is not an error.
SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL and SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE are used in futures specifications and are not used in forex instruments
Why isn't anything about it mentioned in the help?
I insist that the developers take some time and indicate in the help which particular indicators are NOT applied to Forex instruments.
...It's not only about SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL and SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE
created a commontester.ini file
[Tester]
Expert=tradermacd2.ex5
Symbol=USDJPY
Period=H1
Login=665039
Model=2
Optimization=2
FromDate=2008.04.01
ToDate=2009.04.01
Report=Rep1
ReplaceReport=1
ShutdownTerminal=1
[Common]
Login=665039
ProxyEnable=0
ProxyType=0
ProxyAddress=
ProxyAuth=
CertInstall=0
NewsEnable=1
NewsLanguages=
[Charts]
ProfileLast=82038
MaxBars=10000
PrintColor=0
SaveDeleted=0
TradeLevels=1
[Trades]
LotsMode=0
LotsLast=3000
LotsDefault=10000
SymbolMode=0
SymbolLast=USDCAD
SymbolDefault=EURUSD
DeviationMode=0
DeviationDefault=0
DeviationLast=0
StopsMode=0
[Experts]
AllowDllImport=1
Enabled=1
Account=1
Profile=1
Chart=0
[Objects].
ShowPropertiesOnCreate=0
SelectOneClick=0
MagnetSens=10
PreciseTime=0
[Events]
Enable=1
Connect=connect.wav
ConnectEnable=1
Disconnect=disconnect.wav
DisconnectEnable=1
Email Notify=email.wav
Email NotifyEnable=1
Timeout=timeout.wav
TimeoutEnable=1
Ok=ok.wav
OkEnable=1
News=news.wav
NewsEnable=1
Expert Advisor=expert.wav
Expert AdvisorEnable=1
Alert=alert.wav
AlertEnable=1
Requote=alert.wav
RequoteEnable=1
Trailing Stop=stops.wav
Trailing StopEnable=0
Testing Finished=expert.wav
Testing FinishedEnable=1
put it in the config folder of the terminal
start terminal
terminal /config:commontester.ini
Terminal starts, but the test does not start, what could be the reason?
Dear developers, could you please explain what I did not understand?
A trade is executed at this time, but there is no data in the form of minute bars ?????????
Dear developers please explain what I do not understand
The deal was done at that time but there is no data in the form of minute bars ?????????
Please tell me what server and account? If the server is ours, what access server currently in use?
Tried to update the chart?
Please advise which server and
account?
If the server is ours, what access server is currently in use?
Have you tried updating your chart?
MetaQuotes-Demo
92134:urain_
Access Point 4 USA
Tried
ps 2010.08.16 16:28:08 Numer_Bild (EURUSD,M1)__MQ5BUILD__ =306
created a commontester.ini file
[Tester]
Expert=tradermacd2.ex5
Symbol=USDJPY
Period=H1
Login=665039
Model=2
Optimization=2
FromDate=2008.04.01
ToDate=2009.04.01
Report=Rep1
ReplaceReport=1
ShutdownTerminal=1
[Common]
Login=665039
ProxyEnable=0
ProxyType=0
ProxyAddress=
ProxyAuth=
CertInstall=0
NewsEnable=1
NewsLanguages=
[Charts]
ProfileLast=82038
MaxBars=10000
PrintColor=0
SaveDeleted=0
TradeLevels=1
[Trades]
LotsMode=0
LotsLast=3000
LotsDefault=10000
SymbolMode=0
SymbolLast=USDCAD
SymbolDefault=EURUSD
DeviationMode=0
DeviationDefault=0
DeviationLast=0
StopsMode=0
[Experts]
AllowDllImport=1
Enabled=1
Account=1
Profile=1
Chart=0
[Objects].
ShowPropertiesOnCreate=0
SelectOneClick=0
MagnetSens=10
PreciseTime=0
[Events]
Enable=1
Connect=connect.wav
ConnectEnable=1
Disconnect=disconnect.wav
DisconnectEnable=1
Email Notify=email.wav
Email NotifyEnable=1
Timeout=timeout.wav
TimeoutEnable=1
Ok=ok.wav
OkEnable=1
News=news.wav
NewsEnable=1
Expert Advisor=expert.wav
Expert AdvisorEnable=1
Alert=alert.wav
AlertEnable=1
Requote=alert.wav
RequoteEnable=1
Trailing Stop=stops.wav
Trailing StopEnable=0
Testing Finished=expert.wav
Testing FinishedEnable=1
put it in the config folder of the terminal
start terminal
terminal /config:commontester.ini
Terminal starts, but the test does not start, what could be the reason?
Hello. I don't see a description of expertsparameters in the help
Another question, how can I get an error code or description in case of incorrect ini file entries?