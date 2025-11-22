Errors, bugs, questions - page 1945
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How do I know the input parameters of an EA at least in single run mode?
For indicators there is IndicatorParameters.
For optimisation - FrameInputs.
But for the single run of the Expert Advisor or its ordinary start - nothing.
Thank you, I will try it now.
I noticed something like this by accident. If you can explain why it happens. I am running it on GBPJPY but USDJPY quotes are pulled up. I wonder if GBPJPY quotes are corrected on the fly.
Thanks, I'll try it now.
Here's another thing I noticed by accident. If you can explain why it happens. I am using GBPJPY but USDJPY quote is being pulled up. I wonder if GBPJPY quotes are corrected on the fly.
What is your deposit currency? Surely USD?
In kodobase.
Ваш код находится на стадии черновика.
You can send it to the moderators for verification using the "Send for verification" button.
Made a library update, but there's no such button.
HI Why do the libraries in kodobase require this?
At least one MQ5 file is required
Thank you, I will try it now.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Libraries: Report
fxsaber, 2017.07.25 12:47
Agent build has been added to the report.
We add these lines to the EA
And right during Advisor Optimization we get reports for each calculated pass
If you notice that the single run does not coincide with the optimized one, compare the build from the report with the terminal build. If they do not coincide, then this is most likely the reason for the different results.
If the EA takes a long time to compile (a few seconds), then this bug is 100% reproduced as follows
And it will continue until you press Stop or until Optimiser passes are over.
How do I know in the EA's Frame mode that the Genetic Algorithm is being applied and how many passes are approximately left?
And what tester mode is selected (OHLC, ticks, etc.)?
Why are the tasks distributed unevenly to the agents?
What could be the reason or is this the intention?
Why are the tasks distributed unevenly to the agents?
What could be the reason or is this the intention?