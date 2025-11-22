Errors, bugs, questions - page 1945

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fxsaber:

How do I know the input parameters of an EA at least in single run mode?

For indicators there is IndicatorParameters.

For optimisation - FrameInputs.

But for the single run of the Expert Advisor or its ordinary start - nothing.

Thank you, I will try it now.

I noticed something like this by accident. If you can explain why it happens. I am running it on GBPJPY but USDJPY quotes are pulled up. I wonder if GBPJPY quotes are corrected on the fly.


 
Anton Ohmat:

Thanks, I'll try it now.

Here's another thing I noticed by accident. If you can explain why it happens. I am using GBPJPY but USDJPY quote is being pulled up. I wonder if GBPJPY quotes are corrected on the fly.


What is your deposit currency? Probably USD
 
Slava:
What is your deposit currency? Surely USD?
Ah, for the calculation of the margin and pip value? Right?
 

In kodobase.

Ваш код находится на стадии черновика.

You can send it to the moderators for verification using the "Send for verification" button.

Made a library update, but there's no such button.


HI Why do the libraries in kodobase require this?

At least one MQ5 file is required

 
Anton Ohmat:

Thank you, I will try it now.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing

Libraries: Report

fxsaber, 2017.07.25 12:47

Agent build has been added to the report.


We add these lines to the EA

#include <TypeToBytes.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16280
#define  REPORT_TESTER // В тестере будут автоматически записываться отчеты
#include <Report.mqh>

And right during Advisor Optimization we get reports for each calculated pass


If you notice that the single run does not coincide with the optimized one, compare the build from the report with the terminal build. If they do not coincide, then this is most likely the reason for the different results.

 

If the EA takes a long time to compile (a few seconds), then this bug is 100% reproduced as follows

  1. Let's set our Expert Advisor to Optimize mode
  2. Switch to Metaeditor with the Expert Advisor.
  3. We press F7 and immediately, without waiting for the end of compilation, press F4.
  4. Now we have entered the tester and click on Start.
  5. We will receive such messages in the log every 10 seconds.

2017.07.26 00:48:13.353 MQL5    cannot open file 'TesterBenchmark_Example.ex5'
2017.07.26 00:48:13.369 MQL5    cannot open file 'TesterBenchmark_Example.ex5'
2017.07.26 00:48:23.396 Tester  OnTesterInit works too long...
2017.07.26 00:48:33.397 Tester  OnTesterInit works too long...
2017.07.26 00:48:43.397 Tester  OnTesterInit works too long...

And it will continue until you press Stop or until Optimiser passes are over.

Типы оптимизации - Алгоритмический трейдинг, торговые роботы - Справка по MetaTrader 5
Типы оптимизации - Алгоритмический трейдинг, торговые роботы - Справка по MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
В тестере стратегий предусмотрено два режима оптимизации, переключение между которыми происходит на вкладке "Настройка". В данном режиме...
 

How do I know in the EA's Frame mode that the Genetic Algorithm is being applied and how many passes are approximately left?

And what tester mode is selected (OHLC, ticks, etc.)?

 
Comments not related to this topic have been moved to "Discussion of the article "How to become a Signal Provider for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5".
 

Why are the tasks distributed unevenly to the agents?

What could be the reason or is this the intention?

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

Why are the tasks distributed unevenly to the agents?

What could be the reason or is this the intention?

I would like to clarify that initially the tasks were divided more or less equally - I remember that the time was 3 hours for optimisation, but now the time has become 6 hours - how this happened - I don't know - went away.
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