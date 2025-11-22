Errors, bugs, questions - page 1947

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fxsaber:

During optimisation, I pressed Stop and the terminal hangs. Termial64.exe won't run anymore - it hangs in processes, task manager and analogues can't remove it. CPU is not eating at all, it just hangs unrecoverably.

Steps are needed for playback. That is, all you need to run the same optimization.

How much RAM does the process have in memory? If you dump the process, how much memory will it have?

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

2 gig logs - I don't know what's in there...

2 gig is too much.

In regular log viewer, filter logs by Core 4 or Core 5. Surely you will see records like pass 40203 (batch of 128 tasks) started in the middle of result returns

 
Alexey Da:

2 gig is too much.

In regular log viewer filter records by Core 4 or Core 5. Surely you will see in the middle of result returns records like pass 40203 (batch of 128 tasks) started


Lost the log as soon as I saw its size - as soon as this situation appears I will know where to get it and I will post it immediately.

 

Want to connect agents via network - can't even do it on local machine


 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

Want to connect agents via network - can't even do it on local machine



Connected via export/import, but why not by ip?

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

Connected via export/import, but why not by ip?

Use a simpler method of scanning the network: it will find it by itself


 
Renat Fatkhullin:

Use a simpler method of scanning the network: everything will find itself



Not to be - that's the point - tried on two different networks!

It only worked by exporting/importing the list of agents.

 

Here is the list that worked

#  MetaTester 5 Strategy Tester Agents
#  Copyright 2001-2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp.
#
#  Name; Address:port; Password; Description; Enable
#
 Agent_192.168.1.5:2000; 192.168.1.5:2000; MetaTester; AMD Processor Model Unknown, 16357 MB; 1
Agent_192.168.1.5:2001; 192.168.1.5:2001; MetaTester; AMD Processor Model Unknown, 16357 MB; 1
Agent_192.168.1.5:2002; 192.168.1.5:2002; MetaTester; AMD Processor Model Unknown, 16357 MB; 1
Agent_192.168.1.5:2003; 192.168.1.5:2003; MetaTester; AMD Processor Model Unknown, 16357 MB; 1
Agent_192.168.1.5:2004; 192.168.1.5:2004; MetaTester; AMD Processor Model Unknown, 16357 MB; 1

As you can see from the screenshot, everything is the same.


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Bugs, bugs, questions

Aleksey Vyazmikin, 2017.07.29 15:01

I want to connect agents via network - can't do it even on local machine



 

Dear experts or developers, please advise how to pull test results to a file in mt-4

for further processing as described here https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1467?
Тестирование стратегий - Алгоритмический трейдинг, торговые роботы - Справка по MetaTrader 5
Тестирование стратегий - Алгоритмический трейдинг, торговые роботы - Справка по MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
Тестер стратегий позволяет тестировать и оптимизировать торговые стратегии ( советники ) перед началом использования их в реальной торговле. При...
 
FION2:

Dear experts or developers, please advise how to pull test results to file in mt-4

for further processing as described here https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1467?

Every pass has to be written to a file on deinitialisation.

1...194019411942194319441945194619471948194919501951195219531954...3193
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