Errors, bugs, questions - page 1948
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The data has to be written to the file at each pass during deinitialisation.
Are you saying that the EA needs to write trades to a file during test or optimization? In the terminal itself, where are the files that are called by the "results" and "report" tabs in the tester?
Optimisation results are in the cache, but not in the open...
Dear experts or developers, please advise how to pull test results to file in mt-4.for further processing as described here https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1467?
You can try to optimise in Expert Advisor itself, without tambourine dance - described in blog, but in English(NB: there are many parts).
Not to be - that's the point - tried on two different networks!
It only worked through exporting/importing the agent list.
We'll check it out, thanks.
Please - I'd be happy to help!
Now that I've started dealing with the issue of online optimisation, some questions came up straight away:
1. With each test the downloading goes to the advisor or only when compiling - I have to wait for the network to understand that it is time to work - I do not change the period and the tool.
2. Is the key to activate dll working now - so that EAs with dll in their network are considered?
3. If the Expert Advisor should return the files on the results of the work, then this will happen with every pass or at the end of the entire optimization?
4. A wish - to teach the agent to monitor the process loading - if the kernel is busy, the agent refuses to work and waits until the kernel loading process is finished, after which it occupies the kernel. Taking into account that the booting process is performed in portions, it would be a very good mechanism for the machine to work in parallel with other tasks, especially during long-term optimization. You can, of course, prioritize with the means of winds, but sometimes you need to free up memory as well.
Optimisation results are in the cache, but not in the open...
Is there no way to get them out of there? Maybe there is some undocumented way? After all, it's nonsense and stupid headache that the results are not output to a file. There is a simple test process in logs, but in general the situation is unclear, why developers of platform didn't think about it?
After carefully following the developers' responses, I came to the conclusion that the developers have this principle - what can be done by programming is not a priority for implementation in the terminal for users, and what is not a priority may never be implemented. If you need something special, you either write it yourself or go into freelancing.
I found an unpleasant situation.
I optimize parameters, including МА type and TF, some TFs are excluded during initialization - result is a curved graph of results. There is only one MA type and not all TFs on the chart Or am I building/reading it incorrectly?
Is the optimisation slow (full enumeration) or fast(genetic algorithm)?
Is the optimisation slow (full enumeration) or fast(genetic algorithm)?
Full, of course. And what difference does it make, I've shown in the screenshot that all types of MA were searched, while the chart only shows SMA.