Errors, bugs, questions - page 1946
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Duplicating
Why are the tasks distributed unevenly to the agents?
What could be the reason, or is this the intention?
The last two agents calculated their tasks a little faster and received extra task packs.
Either way you need the logs of your optimization.
The last two agents calculated their tasks a little faster and got extra bundles of tasks.
In any case, you need the logs of your optimisation.
So you are saying that there is a task reallocation mechanism? What are the conditions for its activation?
I would give you the logs, but I see that yesterday's logs are gone... are they erased along with the log in one go (without optimization)?
I looked here C:\Program Files\Open Broker\Tester\Agent-127.0.0.1-3004\logs
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Beta testing MetaTrader 4 build 1071
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2017.05.05 13:42
Restart the terminal a few times, please.
Without restart with direct connection to MetaQuotes-Demo versions will not be checked.
Tried all sorts of things, sometimes it says 1643 (WinXP) is available but no update (c 1626).
During optimisation, I pressed Stop and the terminal hangs. Termial64.exe won't run anymore - it hangs in processes, task manager and analogues can't remove it. CPU is not consuming at all, it just hangs unrecoverably.
During optimisation, I pressed Stop and the terminal hangs. Termial64.exe won't run anymore - it hangs in processes, task manager and analogues can't remove it. CPU is not consuming CPU at all, just hangs unrecoverably.
Try to kill it with ProcessExplorer from SysInternals.
Tried everything, sometimes it says 1643 (WinXP) is available but no update (from 1626).
Is the update downloading happening? Is traffic counter running in status bar? Does it say in logs that it's downloaded? Does terminal restart offer appear?
Terminal logs are needed.
Looked here C:\Program Files/Open Broker\Tester\Agent-127.0.0.1-3004/logs
These are agent logs
Tester logs should be here (if the terminal is in portable mode) C:\Program Files\Open Broker\Tester\logs
These are agent logs
Tester logs should be here (if the terminal is in portable mode) C:\Program Files\Open Broker\Tester\logs
If the EA takes a long time to compile (a few seconds), then this bug is 100% reproduced as follows
And it will continue until you press STOP or until Optimizer passes are over.
Hello!
Please send me an example of such an Expert Advisor in a private message or via SD.