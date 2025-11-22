Errors, bugs, questions - page 2562
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I've noticed lately that moderators have been aggressively pushing their own solutions without taking into account shortcomings or accepting obvious criticism. And even accepting alternatives as trolling.
And speaking of trolling.
And why make an mqh that doesn't compile without mq5 ?
Isn't that what you think it is?
Initially the question was how to put into kodobase what it doesn't let through. My way works, and my critics haven't shown me anything sensible on the subject. Well, except for an inflated ego, of course. And a supporter of resources (which is off-topic).
About the criticism I agree, I don't like myself.
But to be honest, there is such a dump instead of a forum now that I don't want to contribute anything constructive. And when such constructive attempts are purged by an idiot moderator, it just sinks in.
Many times I have already switched to "read only" mode. Apparently, it's time for the next visit...
I've noticed lately that moderators have been aggressively pushing their own solutions, without taking into account flaws or accepting obvious criticism. And even accepting alternatives as trolling.
And speaking of trolling.
Isn't that what you think it is?
Question for a clue: how do I put source in kodobase together with graphic resources in bmp format (which go in OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, for example)? The standard library only has bmp files in the res folder (i.e. I'm not aware that resources can be png/jpg). If attached in zip, the code won't compile when checked, will it?
It doesn't seem to be forbidden to add BMP files. Apparently, the question is different - are there too many?
It doesn't seem to be forbidden to add BMP files. Apparently, the question is different - are there too many?
I don't see a BMP in the screenshot...
Why is sending trades in messengers so popular?
It doesn't seem to be forbidden to add BMP files. Apparently, the question is different - are there too many?
BMP files are not allowed. I've tried to play a trick - I renamed BMP to PNG and it's received from MQL-program and loaded to resources normally, but when loaded to codebase such file simply isn't loaded silently and without any errors.
For platform developers.
There is an error here and a quote from the documentation:This is on the latest beta at the moment.
There is an error here and a quote from the documentation:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/basis/oop/staticmembers