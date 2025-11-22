Errors, bugs, questions - page 2562

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Artyom Trishkin:
I've been noticing lately that many supposedly deserving forum dwellers have been inflating to the point of trolling and trying to inflate themselves on former merits.

I've noticed lately that moderators have been aggressively pushing their own solutions without taking into account shortcomings or accepting obvious criticism. And even accepting alternatives as trolling.

And speaking of trolling.

Artyom Trishkin:

And why make an mqh that doesn't compile without mq5 ?

Isn't that what you think it is?

 
Artyom Trishkin:
Initially the question was how to put into kodobase what it doesn't let through. My way works, and my critics haven't shown me anything sensible on the subject. Well, except for an inflated ego, of course. And a supporter of resources (which is off-topic).
I have been noticing lately that many supposedly honourable forum dwellers have bloated to the point of trolling and attempting to inflate themselves on the back of former merits. You cannot rest on your laurels for long - people change, and for new users of the resource all of you who are blowing your cheeks are just trolls without merit and respect.
I would hate to see all of us old-timers in the light of what I have described above. It's a road to nowhere.

About the criticism I agree, I don't like myself.

But to be honest, there is such a dump instead of a forum now that I don't want to contribute anything constructive. And when such constructive attempts are purged by an idiot moderator, it just sinks in.

Many times I have already switched to "read only" mode. Apparently, it's time for the next visit...

 
TheXpert:

I've noticed lately that moderators have been aggressively pushing their own solutions, without taking into account flaws or accepting obvious criticism. And even accepting alternatives as trolling.

And speaking of trolling.

Isn't that what you think it is?

My decision is not from a moderator, but from a resource user.
And it works by regular means. Let me remind you: the question was how to put something into kodobase that is not supported by it. I showed the solution. You, and your comrade in ridiculing my solution - didn't show it. Just something about third-party resources, which is not relevant at all.
...
Question to respected comrade - is this trolling? I really don't understand why a non-compilable mqh in a general resource.
 
Stanislav Korotky:
Question for a clue: how do I put source in kodobase together with graphic resources in bmp format (which go in OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, for example)? The standard library only has bmp files in the res folder (i.e. I'm not aware that resources can be png/jpg). If attached in zip, the code won't compile when checked, will it?

It doesn't seem to be forbidden to add BMP files. Apparently, the question is different - are there too many?


 
Rashid Umarov:

It doesn't seem to be forbidden to add BMP files. Apparently, the question is different - are there too many?


I don't see a BMP in the screenshot...

 
What is the reason why sending trades to messengers is so much in demand?
 
fxsaber:
Why is sending trades in messengers so popular?
Making groups, selling subscriptions, monetising followers.
 
Rashid Umarov:

It doesn't seem to be forbidden to add BMP files. Apparently, the question is different - are there too many?

BMP files are not allowed. I've tried to play a trick - I renamed BMP to PNG and it's received from MQL-program and loaded to resources normally, but when loaded to codebase such file simply isn't loaded silently and without any errors.

 

For platform developers.

There is an error here and a quote from the documentation:

//private – разрешает доступ к переменным и методам класса только из методов данного класса.
class A
  {
private:
   static void              My_function()
     {
      Print("^_^");
     }
  };
void OnStart()
  {
   A::My_function();
  }
This is on the latest beta at the moment.
 
Aliaksandr Hryshyn:

There is an error here and a quote from the documentation:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/basis/oop/staticmembers

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