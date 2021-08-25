Messaging service still not working?

New comment
 

Is it just me, or is the messaging system still not working?


- I click on "messages" and the messages page opens, but is not updated with the latest messages 

- it takes sometimes more than 1 minute before they synchronise

- when I answer a messages, sometimes, after clicking "send", the types messages is greyed out, but the page keeps "waiting", so I have to reload the page, and then wait again 1 minute or more before the messages are synced

- When they are synced, and I click on the message, it doesn't always actually open the message, but just a blank page

 
Yes, this is very frustrating and annoying, I hope they fix it soon and for good.
 

so it hasn't been fixed?

 
Pak Hong Poon:

so it hasn't been fixed?

I think - they are improving something.
For example - you can move mouse to your name -

Same for everybody, example -

It may be some more feature to be added.

 
ok.. good to know thanks
 
It's again simply doing nothing... I get a lot of messages, like 30 new ones every couple of hours.  It's a bit frustrating for me and my customers if I simply can't answer or even view them
New comment