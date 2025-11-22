Errors, bugs, questions - page 1652
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I can't understand your post ...
Isn't it difficult to make the system ask the user in case of an error and explain what the user is doing wrong?
Is it really that hard?
I understand why people don't write about problems, people just don't use Storage )))))))))))))).
It's impossible to use....
Well what other store warns to save an edited file?
For example if you save a file to Yandex, then open and edit it on another computer, you will have to reopen Yandex, select the file and save it. Of course you will not get any warning messages before leaving the system.
And if you make queries on various occasions, it means that disciplined users will be forced to press unnecessary keys.
Like in the joke.
-Why did that Formula 1 car go off at the first corner?
-It's got a new Windows. Before it turns the wheel, it says, "Are you sure you want to turn left?"
Well, what other repository warns you to save an edited file like this?
For example, if you save a file to Yandex and then open it on another computer and edit it, you have to open Yandex again, select the file and save it. Of course you will not get any warning messages before leaving the system.
And if you make queries on various occasions, it means that disciplined users will be forced to press unnecessary keys.
Like in the joke.
-Why did that Formula 1 car go off at the first corner?
-It's got a new Windows. Before it turns the wheel, it says, "Are you sure you want to turn left?"
I cannot understand your post ...
Well it's not possible to use it....
You have two options here.
1. Find the right third party software for you and use it as you have already been advised twice.
2. Continue to use uncomfortable for you embedded storage and tell on the forum how it is impossible to use.
The choice is yours. ;)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
How do I go through an enumeration sequentially?
fxsaber, 2016.08.25 18:20
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16169
This is definitely not my problem. In the meantime, you could have googled, installed, connected, tested, and either settled down or made a substantive complaint.
Compilation error
Can't hide some MetaQuotes-Demo characters. It must have started with build 1395. The terminal replaced the previously installed set in the Market Watch with its own set (which does not always happen during build updates) and after that on some symbols the Hide menu is not active, and on the Symbols menu then the Hide button - nothing happens. For example GBPCAD chart I do not have and in deleted too
Can't hide some MetaQuotes-Demo characters. It must have started with build 1395. The terminal replaced the previously installed set in the Market Watch with its own set (which does not always happen during build updates) and after that on some symbols the Hide menu is not active, and on the Symbols menu then the Hide button - nothing happens. For example GBPCAD chart I do not have and in deleted too
Portfolio bug,
started a couple of hours ago.
Chrome browser - latest build (updates itself )
Windows 7 64
The requests have disappeared from the portfolio,
even when you click on the list of completed, basically "all gone".