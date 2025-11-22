Errors, bugs, questions - page 1654
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Хочешь сказать при закрытых графиках не скрывается символ?
You mean the symbol is not hidden when the charts are closed?
Yeah. I've run into this kind of thing a few times before.
Still the error message is correct.
Initially I didn't pay much attention to it, but having come across it again - there are arguments that it's not correct. And here's why: further is conditional code
What to put after while(true) {} comes down to this: "We'll never be there anyway... return is needed only formally - for the compiler to say OK... So - let's put a random value there - return Random();".
After some time we make some changes in the code and now we need to add a break inside while
In this case the compiler will say: "OK. There is code after while(true) {}, which means that the 'break' case was already provided for earlier and there must be the same 'break' among this set of lines. All return values were already thought out back then - don't bother!".
And in the end we'll get a random value.
But if there were no string (*) at the beginning, the compiler will say: "Error: No... ...no way... there was no break before and we need to return something deliberate".
It turns out that the (*) string is not only excessive but also increases the probability of hard-to-find errors
Initially I didn't pay much attention to it, but coming across it again - there was an argument that it wasn't right...
What's more, in this example of yours, you should normally generate an "unreachable code" warning. Studio doesn't give out such a warning either, but the Borland compiler did, as I recall.
Good memory.
And Borland does not give out warnings on trifles which once again proves my arguments
And Borland doesn't give warnings for nothing...
I don't agree with you there. :) It seems to me that it is a trifle unworthy of attention. You just plug return(0) and get on with it.
Besides, in MCL you'd better always use while(!IsStopped()) instead of while(true), in which case return after the loop is already mandatory.
In my editor, the list of available methods doesn't drop down after the point. It's very inconvenient for me. How can I fix it? On the old version, it did drop down.
How about this
How about this