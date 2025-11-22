Errors, bugs, questions - page 1584
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It feels like one and the same agent with low PR, who gets one run after another, lacks memory and blows up some part of optimization (other agents have enough and everything locally works fine). Why not immediately remove such agents from continuation tests?
I wonder if such agents get remuneration or not.
They even get a reward for downloading a story, as I understand it.
They even get a reward for downloading a story, as I understand it
Where is this information coming from?
I have no information, just a guess. So agents can spend 10 minutes uploading someone else's broker history for 30 characters used in a test lasting 30 seconds and not get paid for it? So I don't understand it correctly.
Tell us correctly, do they get or do not get, we will know for sure.
On the home page in the freelance section, you can see HTML code that shouldn't be visible. It's not pretty for such a serious website.
On the home page in the freelance section, you can see HTML code that shouldn't be visible. It's not pretty for such a serious website.
When I started up the terminal, it appeared:
Tester MQL5 Cloud Server "5.agents.mql5.com:443" not found
What does this have to do with the tester if I just start the terminal?
I have a holiday in a few weeks. I will be in a place where, if there is internet, it will be occasional (petrol station, café, etc.). I would like to program different ideas for TC, which I did not get to. And test it with five on real ticks. I may get the tick history without problems. Even offline the tick history works through CopyTicks. And how with the tester on vacation, where there is no internet?
SZY The Internet and rest - are not compatible. MT5 and rest is fine!