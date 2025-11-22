Errors, bugs, questions - page 154
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For some reason I can't get data from the indicator using the standard library. Here is the script:
Here is the result of its operation:
2010.10.04 13:31:17 TestIndicator (AUDUSD,H1) Price[ 9 ] = 1.797693134862316e+308
2010.10.04 13:31:17 TestIndicator (AUDUSD,H1) Price[ 8 ] = 1.797693134862316e+308
2010.10.04 13:31:17 TestIndicator (AUDUSD,H1) Price[ 7 ] = 1.797693134862316e+308
2010.10.04 13:31:17 TestIndicator (AUDUSD,H1) Price[ 6 ] = 1.797693134862316e+308
2010.10.04 13:31:17 TestIndicator (AUDUSD,H1) Price[ 5 ] = 1.797693134862316e+308
2010.10.04 13:31:17 TestIndicator (AUDUSD,H1) Price[ 4 ] = 1.797693134862316e+308
2010.10.04 13:31:17 TestIndicator (AUDUSD,H1) Price[ 3 ] = 1.797693134862316e+308
2010.10.04 13:31:17 TestIndicator (AUDUSD,H1) Price[ 2 ] = 1.797693134862316e+308
2010.10.04 13:31:17 TestIndicator (AUDUSD,H1) Price[ 1 ] = 1.797693134862316e+308
2010.10.04 13:31:17 TestIndicator (AUDUSD,H1) Price[ 0 ] = 1.797693134862316e+308
Apparently EMPTY_VALUE is output instead of values.
What I do wrong?
What am I doing wrong?
Try adding
price_source.Refresh(-1);
Before requesting data.
Thank you, that's helpful. It would be good to reflect this in the help.
void CIndicator::Refresh(int flags)So I understand that flags is a binary mask of timeframes which are refreshed? If -1, then all TFs are refreshed?
I take it that flags is a binary mask of timeframes that are refreshed? If -1, then all TFs are refreshed?
Exactly. You can use object visibility constants.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/objectconstants/visible
I can't understand it, I must have missed it. This:
compiles normally. Is it supposed to be like this?
So I understand the optimizer cuts the method as not used before compilation and as a result the error message 111 is not generated.
+Also, unused methods with implementation errors are compiled without messages.
Is my problem of interest to anyone?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/2172/page1
There is also a problem.
Arrays are initialised only when the indicator starts
This correlates to some kind of error in the standard zigzag:
Is my problem of interest to anyone?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/2172/page1
Yes, your messages have been seen.
Trying to do it again.
There is also a problem.
The arrays are only initialised when the indicator starts
This correlates to some kind of error in the standard zigzag: