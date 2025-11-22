Errors, bugs, questions - page 160
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How do I write an array to a file? What am I doing wrong?
This creates an empty file.
In Google Chrome, the fonts on the buttons are "flying" :(. What should I do?
How do I write an array to a file? What am I doing wrong?
This creates an empty file.
Read the manual at your own link:
FileWriteArray
Writes arrays of any type to a BIN type file, except string arrays (can be an array of structures containing no strings and dynamic arrays).
Read the manual at your own link:...
In Google Chrome, the fonts on the buttons are "flying" :(. What should I do?
Укажите пожалуйста точную версию Chrome (из окна о программе) и операционной системы. А также в какой именно форме так исказились кнопки.
Всё восстановилось. Спасибо! Не знаю что было. Версия Хрома 6.0.472.63
Спасибо! Простите бесталкового. не умею мануал читать :)
How to correctly write the default folder path (e.g. in a script)
I'm writing it like this:
It goes like this:
How to correctly write the default folder path (e.g. in a script)
I'm writing it like this:
It goes like this:
Read the manual at last:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/basis/types/stringconst
I see the following picture. The date of the bar above the 13th number shows 2010.10.12.
This is the correctly displayed information:
And here is the next bar with the previous date:
I see the following picture. The bar date above the 13th shows 2010.10.12.
This is the correctly displayed information:
And here is the next bar with the previous date:
What was the action before that?
Does the update help?