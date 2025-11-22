Errors, bugs, questions - page 160

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How do I write an array to a file? What am I doing wrong?

void OnStart() {
   string Arr[2];
   Arr[0]="test string 1";
   Arr[1]="test string 2";
   int handle=FileOpen("test_file.txt",FILE_BIN|FILE_WRITE);
   FileWriteArray(handle,Arr);
   FileClose(handle);
}

This creates an empty file.

 

In Google Chrome, the fonts on the buttons are "flying" :(. What should I do?

 
EvgeTrofi:

How do I write an array to a file? What am I doing wrong?

This creates an empty file.

Read the manual at your own link:

FileWriteArray

Writes arrays of any type to a BIN type file, except string arrays (can be an array of structures containing no strings and dynamic arrays).

 
AlexSTAL:

Read the manual at your own link:

...
That's not his link. The forum engine itself links to familiar words and phrases.
 
EvgeTrofi:

In Google Chrome, the fonts on the buttons are "flying" :(. What should I do?

Please specify the exact version of Chrome (from the window about the program) and the operating system. And also in which form the buttons are so distorted.
 
PVOID:
Укажите пожалуйста точную версию Chrome (из окна о программе) и операционной системы. А также в какой именно форме так исказились кнопки.

 

 Всё восстановилось. Спасибо! Не знаю что было. Версия Хрома 6.0.472.63

AlexSTAL:


 Спасибо! Простите бесталкового. не умею мануал читать :)

 

 

How to correctly write the default folder path (e.g. in a script)

I'm writing it like this: 

input string Path = "D:\test";

It goes like this:


 
EvgeTrofi:

How to correctly write the default folder path (e.g. in a script)

I'm writing it like this:

It goes like this:


Read the manual at last:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/basis/types/stringconst

Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Типы данных / Тип string
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Типы данных / Тип string
  • www.mql5.com
Основы языка / Типы данных / Тип string - Документация по MQL5
 

I see the following picture. The date of the bar above the 13th number shows 2010.10.12.

This is the correctly displayed information:

And here is the next bar with the previous date:

 
gpwr:

I see the following picture. The bar date above the 13th shows 2010.10.12.

This is the correctly displayed information:

And here is the next bar with the previous date:

What was the action before that?

Does the update help?

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