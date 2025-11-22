Errors, bugs, questions - page 151
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There's another section on the site for that.
Without checking the data update, what are you talking about reliability? Does your code guarantee that after the delay time has elapsed, the close will not become a rollover?
Until the condition on the new tick is met. It counts - no code required. Your fantasies are negative - it means everything hangs and no code will save it... You're right, retcode doesn't exist for nothing.
Yes there is nothing complicated about this approach: we wait for the transaction or rejection of the request, there may be variants.
I am interested in another thing: will the server tolerate, say, a dozen requests for one instrument without delay?
Running the terminal today and.....
1. Downloaded something for 150 meters.
2. after the 1st something is heavily converting on disk.
3. after 1st and 2nd CPU load >80%
4. waiting for...
??????
...so everything's hanging and no code can save it... Right, because there's a reason retcode exists.
- when the Toolbar is unfolded:
- when the panel is minimised:
It looks like the bottom picture did not take into account the existence of a swap when displaying profits.
All IMHO.
Developers.
In MQL help, there is no ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE in Index tab. Add it...
Accidentally discovered a minor flaw:
- when the Toolbar is unfolded:
- when the panel is minimised:
It looks like the bottom picture did not take into account the existence of a swap when displaying profits.
All IMHO.
Thanks for the post.
Will be fixed in the next build.
Oops... what's the miracle? Trailing's been banned?)Please check the auto-size of the columns. Where it's empty, where it's thick...
Oops... what's the miracle? Trailing's been banned?)
Thanks - we'll check it out.
Please check the auto-size of the columns as well... Where is empty, where is thick...
Metaeditor and Metatrader 5, in spite of proxy server settings (satellite internet) installed a long time ago, the help is downloaded via "terrestrial".
The terminal installer also downloaded the help through the "terrestrial". I bypassed it with FreeCup.
Thanks for the post.
Really first try to connect and download help without using proxy. Proxy settings only start to be used if the direct connection fails.
We'll have a look.