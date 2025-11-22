Errors, bugs, questions - page 152
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Where exactly?
Thank you very much, very handy! ))
Thank you for your message.
It is true that connection is attempted first and help is downloaded without using a proxy. The proxy settings only start to be used if the direct connection fails.
We will take a look.
Oops... what's the miracle, they banned trailing?)
Otherwise it would be a shame, like in mt4 all the code is on the palm of your hand...
Dear developers, I hope you have made sure that programs in MQL5 are not decompiled?
It would be a shame to see all code in mt4 like in the palm of your hand...
Because of this, developers don't make built-in DLL debugging, as some individuals have requested. So that the decompiler would not appear.
Let's hope that our work is protected! :)
And in MT4, even without debugging, it appeared :)
Let's hope our work is protected! :)
As the Developers wrote, they allowed DLL debugging in MT4 and a decompiler appeared immediately. Code protection is their main focus in MQL5.
It appeared in MT4 without any debugging :)
Let's hope that our work is protected! :)
Good afternoon!
How do you make a variable declared inside one block, visible in other blocks?