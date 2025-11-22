Errors, bugs, questions - page 152

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alexvd:
Where exactly?
 
2 MQ Recently I finally got a taste of the standard library!!! Especially the arrays and trade operations.

Thank you very much, very handy! ))

 
gwend:

Thank you for your message.

It is true that connection is attempted first and help is downloaded without using a proxy. The proxy settings only start to be used if the direct connection fails.

We will take a look.

Why, firewall catch the first attempt and skip the second one, for the first time. ))
 
EQU:

Oops... what's the miracle, they banned trailing?)


Didn't get a server response within a minute.
 
Dear developers, I hope you have made sure that programs in MQL5 are not decompiled?
Otherwise it would be a shame, like in mt4 all the code is on the palm of your hand...
 
mrProF:
Dear developers, I hope you have made sure that programs in MQL5 are not decompiled?
It would be a shame to see all code in mt4 like in the palm of your hand...
This is why the developers don't make built-in DLL debugging, as some people have asked. So that the decompiler doesn't appear.
 
sergey1294:
Because of this, developers don't make built-in DLL debugging, as some individuals have requested. So that the decompiler would not appear.
In MT4 it appeared without any debugging :)
Let's hope that our work is protected! :)
 
mrProF:
And in MT4, even without debugging, it appeared :)
Let's hope our work is protected! :)
As the Developers wrote, they allowed DLL debugging in MT4 and a decompiler appeared at once. Code protection is their main focus in MQL5.
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sergey1294:
As the Developers wrote, they allowed DLL debugging in MT4 and a decompiler appeared immediately. Code protection is their main focus in MQL5.
mrProF:
It appeared in MT4 without any debugging :)
Let's hope that our work is protected! :)
In MT4 there is an option of code debugging in other software. As far as I understand the new version does not support this feature...
 

Good afternoon!

How do you make a variable declared inside one block, visible in other blocks?

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