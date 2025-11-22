Errors, bugs, questions - page 1398
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Compile error:'=' - structure has objects and cannot be copiedand if for example then it's ok. What's the difference?
Is the error present in real time? Or only in the tester?
Is there any way to make sure that the CopyBuffer of the indicator from the older TF returns the value on the date, to which the CopyTime of this TF indicates the same shift?
The problem is also solved by BarsCalculated. If BarsCalculated by the indicator is less than SeriesInfoInteger(...SERIES_BARS_COUNT), it means that the indicator has not had time to calculate on the higher TF.
It's good that such a function exists and works :)
is there such a character in the German alphabet?
"d", "z".
is there such a character in German in the alphabet?
"d", "z".
The problem is also solved by BarsCalculated. If BarsCalculated by the indicator is less than SeriesInfoInteger(...SERIES_BARS_COUNT), it means that the indicator has not had time to calculate on the higher TF.
It's good that such a function exists and works :)
Have you tried to analyze the parameter prev_calculated?
Compilation error:'=' - structure has objects and cannot be copied.But if for example it's ok. What's the difference?
int is constant and is not initialized.
Usuallyconst is initialized at compilation stage, i.e. assign immediately at declaration. But in case of the structure in MQL, I don't know what to do here. C++ gives an error that the variable is not initialized.
Usually you don't add constant variables to a structure.
mql4 question:
I can't write some characters in the order comment? For example, I write
really writing Extremum DC _KF in the commentary
if write
does Extremum DC KF spell "real" in the commentary?
What other icons and their combinations are replaced with other characters? The thing is, I sometimes write my working information in the comment.
Some characters are used to find it in the string, e.g. #, $, %