Errors, bugs, questions - page 1353
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Yes "0" is bound to be at the end, it's not logical not much.
Yes "0" has to be at the end, it is not logical.
Major version one and minor version two.
so the first one is 1 , 2 , 3 and so on and the second one is 1 , 2 , 3 which means in your case you were trying to show that 5 is greater than 45 or in your case .005 and .045
I had the same thing happen to me the other day.
Hello!
This is not a bug. The program version is not a fractional number, but 2 integers separated by a dot.
The first one is the major version.
The second is the minor version.In your case, the minor version 2 is smaller than the minor version 12.
What should I do with this EA now? Is there any way to neuter it from lot antics? And there is a law of fate, it gets a big lot exactly on a losing trade, the next trade opens with the lot exactly as I have specified without overlapping the loss... I don't know if it's the terminal or not, but I'm sure it's the first one.
Thanks for the help, I'll figure it out. Scalper consists of more than a dozen .mqh files with classes, so it makes no sense to post OnInit, it creates classes and initializes them. I have disabled all modules, the scalper now runs in idle mode. I'll be turning them on one by one today and see where the problem lies.
Write to servicedesk and attach the code (it will be deleted after all checks).
Thanks for the help, I'll figure it out. Scalper consists of more than a dozen .mqh files with classes, so it makes no sense to post OnInit, it's where classes are created and initialized. I have disabled all modules, the scalper now runs in idle mode. I'm going to turn them on one by one today and see where the problem lies.
I have already figured it out and found a bug in MQL4 compiler. This error through negligence killed 2 days of searching for it. The essence of the problem is this: I will give you the simplest code. There is no compilation or warping error, there is an execution error.
2015.08.24 10:22:34.825 Script InvalidPointerConversion EURUSD.e,M15: removed
2015.08.24 10:22:34.825 InvalidPointerConversion EURUSD.e,M15: global initialization failed
2015.08.24 10:22:34.825 InvalidPointerConversion EURUSD.e,M15: invalid EX4 file (8)
2015.08.24 10:22:34.814 Script Tests\InvalidPointerConversion EURUSD.e,M15: loaded successfully
Tested it on VS2013, as it should, it gives compilation error
Error 4 error : invalid type conversion: "CTest *" to "double" C:\MyP\AvForex\trunk\ConsoleApplication1\ConsoleApplication1.cpp 51 1 ConsoleApplication1
I wrote to the servicedeck.
The code is desirable, but if you don't want to provide it, please attach the EX5 causing the boot error - we'll figure it out.
Did not have time to read your reply. I localised the error, wrote to servicedeck, also described in my previous post https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1373
Vladimir Pastushak:
Дело не в терминале а в том как написан советник, Вы приложили не все файлы советника...
Which files do you need to attach?