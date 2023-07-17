VPS: EA not working properly with VPS
Hi Christopher,
please show the code (using the 'Code' button or Alt+S) so that we can help you determine what may be wrong.
If you use TimeCurrent() the VPS server time cannot be the cause of the problem, since as the documentation itself says "Returns the last known server time" and not the system time (TimeLocal()).
My EA halts trading during specific times. This function works perfectly when running from my local machine. Once I started running on VPS it stopped working.
For example..it should halt trading between 00:00 and 13:45, but it was still being halted after 14:00. See the log below. The code uses TimeCurrent function to specify the time. Is the server time for the VPS different? If so, it would have been nice for MT5 to make this clear. Very frustrating.
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My EA halts trading during specific times. This function works perfectly when running from my local machine. Once I started running on VPS it stopped working.
For example..it should halt trading between 00:00 and 13:45, but it was still being halted after 14:00. See the log below. The code uses TimeCurrent function to specify the time. Is the server time for the VPS different? If so, it would have been nice for MT5 to make this clear. Very frustrating.