product activation

New comment
 
in case of a product has been activated on a computer , then for some reason the windows formatted and reinstall , do i need to use one more new activation  ? or its only for the hardware ?
 
Yes you need a new activation.
 
I have rent some product.. it appear on one of my vps but did not appear on the other one.. i have check i still have a lot of activation available.. how to fix this ?
 
I have rent my products do i still an upgrading in my profiles
 
Aditia Brata:
I have rent some product.. it appear on one of my vps but did not appear on the other one.. i have check i still have a lot of activation available.. how to fix this ?

If you mean MQL5 VPS this is not possible, unless you use different broker MT4/5 terminals, then you need to install them individually but with 1 activation only on the same computer.

If you talk about another VPS service, then you will need 1 activation for each product installation on a different VPS.

 
Benjamin Promise:
I have rent my products do i still an upgrading in my profiles

I don't understand what you mean.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

If you mean MQL5 VPS this is not possible, unless you use different broker MT4/5 terminals, then you need to install them individually but with 1 activation only on the same computer.

If you talk about another VPS service, then you will need 1 activation for each product installation on a different VPS.


What i mean is.. Why is my product did not appear on the purchased Tab on my VPS. Although i still have activation available. 

 
Aditia Brata:

What i mean is.. Why is my product did not appear on the purchased Tab on my VPS. Although i still have activation available. 

You need to login into your MQL5 community account at MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab, then go down to the Terminal/Toolbox window, click the Market tab, then the Purchased option on the left and finally the Install button of the product you want to install on the far right.




 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You need to login into your MQL5 community account at MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab, then go down to the Terminal/Toolbox window, click the Market tab, then the Purchased option on the left and finally the Install button of the product you want to install on the far right.

Of course i have login... i can download other product that i have bought.. just this one particular product is missing.. but if i check on other computer its available.

 
How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2016.06.10
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 
Aditia Brata:

Of course i have login... i can download other product that i have bought.. just this one particular product is missing.. but if i check on other computer its available.

This is not possible, maybe you've bought it with another MQL5 account.

12
New comment