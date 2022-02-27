product activation
I have rent some product.. it appear on one of my vps but did not appear on the other one.. i have check i still have a lot of activation available.. how to fix this ?
If you mean MQL5 VPS this is not possible, unless you use different broker MT4/5 terminals, then you need to install them individually but with 1 activation only on the same computer.
If you talk about another VPS service, then you will need 1 activation for each product installation on a different VPS.
What i mean is.. Why is my product did not appear on the purchased Tab on my VPS. Although i still have activation available.
You need to login into your MQL5 community account at MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab, then go down to the Terminal/Toolbox window, click the Market tab, then the Purchased option on the left and finally the Install button of the product you want to install on the far right.
Of course i have login... i can download other product that i have bought.. just this one particular product is missing.. but if i check on other computer its available.
