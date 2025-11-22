Errors, bugs, questions - page 1045
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I found it)
SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT
Supply price for the current session
Question why all variables in the help do not correspond to their names in the terminal)?
I keep talking to myself, it's a fashionable thing to do now).
It is clear that we can save it at the beginning of the session and use it in the second half of the day, but is there any way to get it in the second half of the day, because it seems to be in the terminal - the percentage of change is calculated from it.
stringo:
MetaDriver:
Two or three calls to OnCalculate(...) on each tick, the last one requiring full recalculation of indicator from zero.How to live? Nadacha!
About a month ago we already had this question. We were not able to reproduce this problem in our
Slava, how's it going? Reproduced?
Not yet. Haven't played it yet. We will do it soon, after publication of MetaEditor+mql.dll beta-package.
Got it.
--
A big request to those on the forum, test OnCalculate() for duplicate calls and nulling prev_calculated on every tick.
And post your results here (is/is not duplicated).
The testing indicator is here.
MetaDriver:
...
And post your results here (have/no duplication).
Test indicator here.
I have this result:
This is the result for me:
poked around the different tf's, no zeros. MetaQuotes demo
Win 7 64x.
ps on RoboForex is also missing.
Max bars in window : 50000 - resets to zero every once in a while
2013.08.21 17:38:57 prev_calc_Test (EURUSD,M1) prev_calculated == 50000; rates_total ==50000; ArrSize(close) ==50000
2013.08.21 17:38:57 prev_calc_Test (EURUSD,M1) prev_calculated == 0; rates_total ==50000; ArrSize(close) ==50000
2013.08.21 17:38:57 prev_calc_Test (EURUSD,M1) prev_calculated == 50000; rates_total ==50000; ArrSize(close) ==50000
2013.08.21 17:38:57 prev_calc_Test (EURUSD,M1) prev_calculated == 0; rates_total ==50000; ArrSize(close) ==50000
2013.08.21 17:38:56 prev_calc_Test (EURUSD,M1) prev_calculated == 50000; rates_total ==50000; ArrSize(close) ==50000
2013.08.21 17:38:56 prev_calc_Test (EURUSD,M1) prev_calculated == 0; rates_total ==50000; ArrSize(close) ==50000
poked around different tf's, no zeros. MetaQuotes demo
Win 7 64x.
ps on RoboForex is also missing.
Shit. it's strange. what i was afraid of is bad reproducibility. did you check it "under load"?
What kind of CPU?
I have AMD Phenom II X6, win7 64, terminal x64.
All is good with "Max bars in window : Unlimited".
Max bars in window : 50,000 - it zeros out every once in a while.
Oh! Thank you! I'm getting a glimpse of the system.