Errors, bugs, questions - page 1041

New comment
 
zfs:
There is also ObjectFind, the languages are different. There are words in Russian that are not in English.
Well, WinAPI::FindWindow() is there too. I mean that this question has a certain logic
 

Who counts the crosses, the MQ server or are they broadcast?

GBPAUD GBPCAD GBPNZD CADJPY is missing by major. Does anyone need it?

 
Silent:

GBPAUD GBPCAD GBPNZD CADJPY. Anybody want one?

+GBPAUD would be nice.
 

Here's the code:

int sizeNum=215;
double ly=sizeNum/100000;
Print(ly);

I would like to see a value of 0.00215

But I get 0.0

What should I do with this?

The first value, i.e. 215, I don't make it double, because I round it up to a whole number. Or even if I round it up to integers, should I still give this number the type double?

 
cat7:

Here's the code:

I would like to see a value of 0.00215

But I get 0.0

What should I do with this?

The first value, i.e. 215, I don't make it a double, because I round it up to an integer.

double sizeNum=215;
double ly=sizeNum/100000;
Print(ly);

или

int sizeNum=215;
double ly=(double)sizeNum/100000;
Print(ly);
 
zfs:
The second version of the code suits me better, thank you. I wouldn't have thought of it myself ))))
 

Is it possible to get intermediate optimisation values in the OnTester function?

(if yes){For example;}

 
JJerboa:

Is it possible to get intermediate optimisation values in the OnTester function?

(if yes){For example;}

OnTester is only called after a test run.

If agents are local, they can write files in the shared folder of all terminals, then OnTester can organize reading of someone else's results along with writing their own results.

If the agents are running on another computer(s), i.e. remote agents and/or cloud agents, you cannot get information from these "foreign" agents in OnTester.

But. It is possible to send frames of data to the client terminal during optimization. These data can be processed in the OnTesterPass function as they arrive. Try

 

In the English article Trade Operations in MQL5 - It's Easy I found in one place written in Russian:

 

The code that causes the error.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Структура массива |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 struct arrTimePrice
  {
   datetime          time;
   double            price;

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Функция |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void someFunc (arrTimePrice & xyArr[])   // !!! здесь происходит ошибка
  {
      //--- что-то делаем
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Сам скрипт |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

  {

      // создаем массив

      arrTimePrice someArr [];

      ArrayResize(someArr, 10);

      ... далее заполнили массив...

      ...и передаем его в функцию...

      someFunc (someArr);

  }

And then how do I pass an array if my arrTimePrice type causes an error when passed to the function ?

1...103410351036103710381039104010411042104310441045104610471048...3193
New comment