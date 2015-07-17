Holes
Dear developers!
Updates are coming out regularly, but the timeseries is as leaky as ever. Will someone pay attention to this?
Here's an example of a hole in the minute chart measuring over eight hours.
Thanks, will look into it.
Today I sat up and when I switched to a new day, the pound was messed up again. After refresh current period restored, when switching to other TFs candlesticks disappeared.
A full restart of MT helped.
May help in searching for errors;)
I dont know why i missed it, at this point the eXpert wrote an error reading an array of intraday candlesticks and dropped out.
If only for the holes.
I don't know who's so creative, but with every version of the software, "genius ideas" come pouring in.
I understand that it is easier and more convenient to store the minute history on clients' computers, but
If you set the MT5 by ALPARI for example, you will see that there are no bars for H2, H3, H6, H8, and now for H4!
Instead of them - the daily bars, ie on one chart, for example H4 are at first days, and then from the moment when the DB is already minutes to calculate H4, there are 6 bars in a day.
The same happens on the minute charts. From the beginning of the available history the daily bars go, and then the bars of the selected timeframe continue.
For example, in ALPARI there are daily bars on the minutes(!!!) till June 12 at the current moment, and then the minute bars begin (in this case the transition day of June 12 is repeated in the daily bar and in the minute version). I understand that June 12 is a holiday, but where is the sense of proportion?
What kind of technical analysis we can talk about if even simple trend lines will wander when you change timeframes?
Well, what's the use of such a mess?
I understand that it's easier and more convenient for MKY client companies to store minute history on clients' computers, but
install for example MT5 by ALPARI and you will see that the bars for periods H2, H3, H6, H8, and now for H4, NO!!!
Instead of them - the daily bars, ie on one chart, for example H4 are at first days, and then from the moment when the DB is already minutes to calculate H4, there are 6 bars in a day.
The same thing takes place on the minute charts. From the beginning of the available history the daily bars go, and then the bars of the selected timeframe continue.
Read the section Organisation of data access, it describes the mechanism of storing and delivering the history.
The same is true for the minute charts. From the beginning of the available history the daily bars go on, and then the bars of the chosen timeframe continue.
To be fair, it should be said that since 1999 there have been minute bars (more than 10 years), and before 1999 there are only daily bars.
This is a very, very good result.
As there is beta-testing now, there may be problems with the charts - we are working on it.
Read the Data Access Organisation section, it describes the mechanism for storing and delivering history.
Take a look at the watch chart from the ALPARI demo and see for yourself. The chart was just reopened (before that there was no history at all).
Until June 12, inclusive, there are daily bars, and then the hourly ones start again from June 12, but every hour.
If you change timeframes of the chart - history will repeat itself on any of them till H12 inclusive. Actually, it's much more complicated there - 2-Minutes have daily bars till June, 12, then one-hour bars till November, 27 and really 2-Minutes from 13:10 on November, 27.
Can you explain what is going on and why?
To be fair, it should be mentioned that since 1999, there have been daily charts (more than 10 years), while before 1999, there were only daily charts.
This is a very, very good result.
Since we are now in beta-testing, there may be problems with the charts - we are working on it.
As far as you can see from the example of ALPARI, they have had minutes from somewhere around 27 November 2009 and hours from 12 June. And this is your oldest client. The worst thing is that one chart shows three timeframes at the same time. What kind of tehanalysis can we talk about in this situation?
As far as you can see from the example of ALPARI, they have had minutes from somewhere around 27 November 2009 and hours from 12 June. And this is your oldest client. The worst thing is that there are three timeframes on one chart at the same time. What kind of theanalysis are we talking about in this situation?
We can talk about beta testing.
They simply have not uploaded any minutes to the history database - this is solely an organizational point. On our demo server mt5.metaquotes.net:1950 there are 10 years of minutes.
You can talk about beta testing.
They just don't have minutes uploaded to the history database - it's just an organizational thing. On our demo server mt5.metaquotes.net:1950 there are minutes for 10 years.
You couldn't try it - your server didn't open an account. Nevertheless, where is the guarantee that a particular broker will have a complete history of 10 years' worth of minutes? Many broker offers crosses that do not have a full 10 year track record, let alone a full minute track record.
CQG has a minute history dating back to 1998 and the value of one currency pair for the entire period to date is USD 2,016. Will you provide this history to brokers for free? I doubt it. :)
Even if that happens, what about the data before 1998? Now you can see daily, weekly, etc. on some pairs since 1978.
Then again, the question arises - what will we see on the monitors and what will the indicators, Expert Advisors, scripts, etc. base their calculations on?
A mixture of three periods on one chart?
ALPARI has a daily/weekly chart which starts in 1998.
IMHO, a mistake in principle.
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On a constantly open chart, there are skipping bars over time(on all timeframes).
The Refresh button has no effect on the chart.
After a complete restart of Terminal, the holes disappear.
... and this has been the case for a long time.