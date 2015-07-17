Holes - page 4
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2010.06.03 - no bars, or rather one strange-looking bar.
antt:
Уточните пожалуйста к какому серверу был подключен терминал и посмотрите разность серверного и локального времени.
Thelocal time is +1 to the server time. I do not remember which server I was connected to, because I instinctively switch between all three servers (Access Server, Access Server Europe, Access Server Backup) when a hole occurs, which leads to the closure of the hole.
After the reboot I try again to switch to all servers - no holes on any of them.
Local time +1 to server time.
Is the date correct? There is no minute-second mismatch?
Minutes match, seconds, I don't know how to see.
The OS is synchronising the local time with time.windows.com.
This is how the transition from 10 to 11 June went
the order of the bars is like this:
2010.06.11 00:10
2010.06.11 00:05
2010.06.10 23:55
2010.06.11 00:00
2010.06.09 23:55
2010.06.09 23:50
and then one by one.
After half an hour the picture has changed:
bars in order, but the bar 2010.06.11 00:00 is missing.
No EURJPY evening for the 15th
pound yen
Pound Yen
again something is unclear.
1. just now everything was in the terminal(data).
2. adjusted graph appearance and saved default.tpl template
3. I updated the chart. The data is gone ((.
Only a complete reset of terminal helped