Holes - page 4

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zigan:

Here's more.

2010.06.03 - no bars, or rather one strange-looking bar.

Please specify which server the terminal is connected to and check the difference between the server time and the local time.
 

antt:
Уточните пожалуйста к какому серверу был подключен терминал и посмотрите разность серверного и локального времени. 

Thelocal time is +1 to the server time. I do not remember which server I was connected to, because I instinctively switch between all three servers (Access Server, Access Server Europe, Access Server Backup) when a hole occurs, which leads to the closure of the hole.

After the reboot I try again to switch to all servers - no holes on any of them.

 
zigan:

Local time +1 to server time.

Is the date correct? There is no minute-second mis-synchronisation?
 
antt:
Is the date correct? There is no minute-second mismatch?

Minutes match, seconds, I don't know how to see.

The OS is synchronising the local time with time.windows.com.

 

This is how the transition from 10 to 11 June went

the order of the bars is like this:

2010.06.11 00:10

2010.06.11 00:05

2010.06.10 23:55

2010.06.11 00:00

2010.06.09 23:55

2010.06.09 23:50

and then one by one.

After half an hour the picture has changed:

bars in order, but the bar 2010.06.11 00:00 is missing.

 

No EURJPY evening for the 15th


 

pound yen

 
Prival:

Pound Yen

June 15-16 there were problems on the servers - will update the story shortly.
 

again something is unclear.

1. just now everything was in the terminal(data).

2. adjusted graph appearance and saved default.tpl template

3. I updated the chart. The data is gone ((.

Only a complete reset of terminal helped

 
Hello, I have the following problem: right after the launch of MT5, the chart is not drawn, i.e. new candlesticks do not appear, and the price moves as if in a void! Furthermore, just restarting the terminal loads the missing candlesticks which were not drawn before and then no candlesticks are drawn again. As well, reinstalling the terminal didn't help. Please advise what to do!
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