Holes - page 5
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1) Please check your computer's local time - is it very different from the correct time?
2) What is the build of the terminal?
3) After invoking "Refresh" by right-clicking on the graph, the effect is not lost?
1) Please check your computer's local time - is it very different from the correct time?
2) What is the build of the terminal?
3) After invoking "Refresh" by right-clicking on the graph, the effect is not lost?
1. difference about 1-2 min.
2. 292
3. Immediately after calling "Refresh" with the right mouse button on the graph, the effect is not gone. But after a period of time (overnight) it disappeared and appeared in a different place.
Now the graph looks like this:
Renat:
4) какой торговый сервер? на нашем MetaQuotes-Demo такого нет
MetaQuotes-Demo
It's been a few hours - everything seems fine.
And the EURUSD chart now looks like this
Press Refresh, wait 5 min.
The graph is as follows:
Completely reloaded the terminal - the effect disappeared.