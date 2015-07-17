Holes - page 5

New comment
 

 
zigan:
Have you tried an update? On which server?
 

1) Please check your computer's local time - is it very different from the correct time?

2) What is the build of the terminal?

3) After invoking "Refresh" by right-clicking on the graph, the effect is not lost?

 
Renat:

1) Please check your computer's local time - is it very different from the correct time?

2) What is the build of the terminal?

3) After invoking "Refresh" by right-clicking on the graph, the effect is not lost?


1. difference about 1-2 min.

2. 292

3. Immediately after calling "Refresh" with the right mouse button on the graph, the effect is not gone. But after a period of time (overnight) it disappeared and appeared in a different place.

Now the graph looks like this:

 
4) which trading server? our MetaQuotes-Demo does not have one
 

Renat:
4) какой торговый сервер? на нашем MetaQuotes-Demo такого нет

MetaQuotes-Demo

It's been a few hours - everything seems fine.

 

And the EURUSD chart now looks like this

 
Try pressing Refresh.
 

Press Refresh, wait 5 min.

The graph is as follows:

 

Completely reloaded the terminal - the effect disappeared.

1234567
New comment