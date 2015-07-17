Holes - page 2
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Just because someone takes money doesn't mean that everyone else does exactly the same.
We have been giving away 80% of our software all our lives for free and providing unlimited practice accounts. And the competitors are dying.
Detailed quotes are there, they are available to brokers.
Just because someone takes money doesn't mean that everyone else does exactly the same.
We have been giving away 80% of our software all our lives for free and providing unlimited practice accounts. And the competitors are dying.
Detailed quotes are available and available to brokers.
So why twist things around ? Paid exchange data is the modern norm.
You are not compared to CQG. And when it comes to software, you know better than anyone else: CQG software is "big league", the lines on the charts do not move when you change timeframe, the parallel lines remain parallel... Banks and financial information TV-channels use it.
But back to your rams. Obviously, the mixture of THREE timeframes on ONE chart is more your mistake as a developer than your broker's piffiness. Your software is not "foolproof" and creates a potential threat to both your clients and those who use your 80% free software. ;)
How familiar everything is.
Remember maybe the words "you'll never reach the level of Metastock, Tradestation. they're the power. and you're just so...".
Here's a report to broaden your horizons:
Someone is methodically pushing the "big leagues" out of the mass market, and someone is telling myths :)
How familiar everything is.
Maybe you remember the phrase "you'll never reach the level of Metastock, Tradestation. They're the power. You're just that...".
Here's a report to broaden your horizons:
Someone is methodically pushing the "big leagues" out of the mass market, and someone is telling myths :)
Nobody forced you to talk - your software has no rivals on the "mass market", there is simply no other software there :)
The self-written trading platforms of Akmos and the Forex Club are no rivals to your masterpieces.
Proceeding from your logic, an Zhiguli is a higher class car than a Mercedes, because there are more of them to operate (and repair). ;)
But that's the mass market. And how many banks have bought your MT and given up on Reuters-dealing ? ;)
Lest you get dizzy with success, admire how famous your company is on the same Google.
traderOK:And how many banks bought your MT and gave up on Reuter's Dilling ? ;)
An incorrect comparison...
traderOK писал(а) # :
Why are you twisting things around? Paid-for exchange data is the modern norm.
And no one was going to compare you with CQG. And when it comes to software, you know better than anyone else: CQG software is the "big league", the lines on the charts do not move when you change timeframe, the parallel lines remain parallel... Banks and financial information TV channels use it.
....
No one forced you to talk - your software is really unmatched on the "mass market", there's just no other software :)
The self-written trading platforms of Akmos and the Forex Club are no rivals to your masterpieces.
Proceeding from your logic, an Zhiguli is a higher class car than a Mercedes, because there are more of them to operate (and repair). ;)
But that's the mass market. And how many banks have bought your MT and given up on Reuters-dealing ? ;)
Lest you get dizzy with success, admire how famous your company is on the same Google.
Sorry, but it is, as you say, "Major League", in no way even close to the MQ product. If you are interested in "pretty pictures", it's something else entirely. The programs that "these branded companies" make are so lame that there's no point in even comparing them. All these Reuters is first and foremost a tradition, and only inside, and in fact very unpleasant and inconvenient stuff, which at the same time and drags a myriad of all sorts of related tools that make it barely crawling and retarded monster. And it has nothing to do with marbles, and the comparison is not in favor of them ... It would be much more exact to name these "Highest league" simply "locomotive" in comparison with a car. The big leagues, you say too, are sick of these extortionists with their punch cards, asking for payment for every shenanigans. And from the looks of it, they don't have much time left. With their bloated staffs, and seas of freeloading "academics", they won't survive. Well if you look inside them, just a quiet horror of the late 20th century, at about the level of the 90's. :) I'm not even talking about the cost, just laughs sometimes, what they offer for such money.
So MQ I'm sure will soon be a trendsetter in the industry.
Continued.
February 18 completely missing, with the terminal on the 18th, the bars were on but gone!?
Continued.
February 18 completely missing, with the terminal on the 18th, the bars were on but gone!?
Continued.
February 18 completely missing, with the terminal on the 18th, the bars were there but gone!?
Did this happen on our MetaQuotes-Demo server? I just checked - my data is in place.
Try giving the Refresh command from the right-click menu.
Try giving the Refresh command from the right-click menu.
Yes, "Refresh" darns the holes. (And it turns out you have to click for each period).
While I was distracted by coffee, the holes are there again. And now the server is down altogether.
Oh, forgot about server: tried Update on both servers (Server and Server Backup) one of them has holes - which one I don't remember.