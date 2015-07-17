Holes - page 6
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I have holes in all the symbols from 1am to 2am.
it's a grid indicator, between vertical lines (each corresponds to the beginning of the hour) there should be 60 bars, but there aren't any ((
Update and restart of terminal does not help
I have holes in all the symbols from 1am to 2am.
it's a grid indicator, between vertical lines (each corresponds to the beginning of the hour) there should be 60 bars, but there aren't any ((
Update and restart of terminal does not help
Completely reloaded the terminal - the effect disappeared.
As far as I remember you have several terminals on one computer.
Is this situation in all of them or just one of them?
There really is no data on the server here. We'll fix it.
Corrected.
Thanks. Now I'm wondering which is better. a hole in the story and everything goes smoothly, or no hole, but there is a gap.
It's kind of artificial. Could you tell at this time if there was a gap? (pound/frank pair)
As far as I remember you have several terminals on one computer.
Is this situation in all of them or just one of them?
Apart from the holes, there are also trades past the chart (it is not clear at what price).
trade 1107145 at 88.672 - there is no such price on the chart.
Thank you. The gap has been corrected.
I think it would be more appropriate here. Some very interesting bars have appeared.
consecutive 4 bars with the same ONLC price, different volumes. 3-3-4-1. AUDUSD. as far as I understand it should not be like this.
Or has the concept changed now, the charts will be without holes ? https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1407
The time on the server seems to be jumping by +1 hour. Please check it.