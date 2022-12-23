Can we enable and disable the Cloud Agent during we are doing an optimization test? Will it cost for the whole test?
There are some knowledge for this topic, but I still not sure.
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/mql5cloud/mql5cloud_use
- www.metatrader5.com
Dear experienced traders,
I'm doing a 1,800 hour optimization test, and I'm already running it for several hours.
It works good and I'm considering to use cloud agent to make it more faster.
Can we enable and disable the Cloud Agent during we are doing an optimization test? Will it cost for the whole test?
A) We can enable and disable the Cloud Agent during we are doing an optimization test. The cost will be depends on how long did we enable Cloud Agent.
B) We can enable and disable the Cloud Agent during we are doing an optimization test. The cost will be your whole test time(disable time will be also included).
C) We can't enable and disable the Cloud Agent during we are doing an optimization test. The MT5 will have high risk to be crazy for the agent change.
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky
You CAN enable it, during the local optimization, and DISABLE it anytime..
It will cost you ONLY the executions completed UNTIL you disable it.
AND: you will not loose money, because when you disable it, it waits to finish the currently running Cloud executions, and once they finishes you [the optimizer] receives the result, and other instances will be quitting in sequence, until there is no more Cloud processing..
This is an approach that you can DO! yes: you can Activate/DeActivate during the optimization.
Running tests will return results, and once disabled no new test/optimizations will be sent [to the cloud], unless you Enable it again.
There is NO worry to try and do it.
Do it when you feel that is the moment to activate
And DeActivate when you feel that is the moment to Disable it
I do it sometimes to accelerate my optimization processes. I have a local network with 64 CPUs, but sometimes I want to speed-up testing (because I am a developer) and I activate the Cloud, and when I am satisfied I disable it and keep my local servers continuing the [same] optimization
I also sell computing processing to the cloud when my servers are idle..
You can do it as you wish, and there is NO worry to [think about] that you're gonna loose credit/money from your account by doing it.
You just pay for the EXACTLY processing Time of the cloud servers [while using them], and the platform respects your command to Enable/Disable it, as you wish. :)
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Dear experienced traders,
I'm doing a 1,800 hour optimization test, and I'm already running it for several hours.
It works good and I'm considering to use cloud agent to make it more faster.
Can we enable and disable the Cloud Agent during we are doing an optimization test? Will it cost for the whole test?
A) We can enable and disable the Cloud Agent during we are doing an optimization test. The cost will be depends on how long did we enable Cloud Agent.
B) We can enable and disable the Cloud Agent during we are doing an optimization test. The cost will be your whole test time(disable time will be also included).
C) We can't enable and disable the Cloud Agent during we are doing an optimization test. The MT5 will have high risk to be crazy for the agent change.
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky