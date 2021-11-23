Send order in MetaTrader5 using Python
You have at least missed the fields:
request = { "action": mt5.TRADE_ACTION_DEAL, "symbol": symbol, "volume": lot, "type": mt5.ORDER_TYPE_BUY, "price": price, "sl": price - 100 * point, "tp": price + 100 * point, "deviation": deviation, "magic": 234000, "comment": "python script open", "type_time": mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC, "type_filling": mt5.ORDER_FILLING_RETURN, }
Example from the help - it works:
import time import MetaTrader5 as mt5 # display data on the MetaTrader 5 package print("MetaTrader5 package author: ", mt5.__author__) print("MetaTrader5 package version: ", mt5.__version__) # establish connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal if not mt5.initialize(): print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error()) quit() # prepare the buy request structure symbol = "USDJPY" symbol_info = mt5.symbol_info(symbol) if symbol_info is None: print(symbol, "not found, can not call order_check()") mt5.shutdown() quit() # if the symbol is unavailable in MarketWatch, add it if not symbol_info.visible: print(symbol, "is not visible, trying to switch on") if not mt5.symbol_select(symbol,True): print("symbol_select({}}) failed, exit",symbol) mt5.shutdown() quit() lot = 0.1 point = mt5.symbol_info(symbol).point price = mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol).ask deviation = 20 request = { "action": mt5.TRADE_ACTION_DEAL, "symbol": symbol, "volume": lot, "type": mt5.ORDER_TYPE_BUY, "price": price, "sl": price - 100 * point, "tp": price + 100 * point, "deviation": deviation, "magic": 234000, "comment": "python script open", "type_time": mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC, "type_filling": mt5.ORDER_FILLING_RETURN, } # send a trading request result = mt5.order_send(request) # check the execution result print("1. order_send(): by {} {} lots at {} with deviation={} points".format(symbol,lot,price,deviation)); if result.retcode != mt5.TRADE_RETCODE_DONE: print("2. order_send failed, retcode={}".format(result.retcode)) # request the result as a dictionary and display it element by element result_dict=result._asdict() for field in result_dict.keys(): print(" {}={}".format(field,result_dict[field])) # if this is a trading request structure, display it element by element as well if field=="request": traderequest_dict=result_dict[field]._asdict() for tradereq_filed in traderequest_dict: print(" traderequest: {}={}".format(tradereq_filed,traderequest_dict[tradereq_filed])) print("shutdown() and quit") mt5.shutdown() quit() print("2. order_send done, ", result) print(" opened position with POSITION_TICKET={}".format(result.order)) print(" sleep 2 seconds before closing position #{}".format(result.order)) time.sleep(2) # create a close request position_id=result.order price=mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol).bid deviation=20 request={ "action": mt5.TRADE_ACTION_DEAL, "symbol": symbol, "volume": lot, "type": mt5.ORDER_TYPE_SELL, "position": position_id, "price": price, "deviation": deviation, "magic": 234000, "comment": "python script close", "type_time": mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC, "type_filling": mt5.ORDER_FILLING_RETURN, } # send a trading request result=mt5.order_send(request) # check the execution result print("3. close position #{}: sell {} {} lots at {} with deviation={} points".format(position_id,symbol,lot,price,deviation)); if result.retcode != mt5.TRADE_RETCODE_DONE: print("4. order_send failed, retcode={}".format(result.retcode)) print(" result",result) else: print("4. position #{} closed, {}".format(position_id,result)) # request the result as a dictionary and display it element by element result_dict=result._asdict() for field in result_dict.keys(): print(" {}={}".format(field,result_dict[field])) # if this is a trading request structure, display it element by element as well if field=="request": traderequest_dict=result_dict[field]._asdict() for tradereq_filed in traderequest_dict: print(" traderequest: {}={}".format(tradereq_filed,traderequest_dict[tradereq_filed])) # shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal mt5.shutdown()
Thank you very much for your reply. The example in the help works well, thank you.
However it works also without magic and comments. So, I do not understand the difference in the request.
Anyway, I will check it!
Thank you again, your solution works!!!!
Hello Francesco and Vladimir, thanks for your post!!!
I am runing your code, and i have 2 errors.
1) Trade Disabled
I have enabled:
but still not working.
2) NameError: name 'quit' is not defined
Can you help me?
You should use exit() from REPL (which you would only use for simple prototyping) and sys.exit() from scripts because quit and exit were only ever intended to be used from the REPL. Also, I made a library to wrap the MetaTraer5 package which has some extra sugar buit-in. for example:
>>> import pymt5adapter as mta >>> from pymt5adapter.order import Order >>> mta.initialize() True >>> order = Order.as_buy(symbol='EURUSD', volume=0.1) >>> order Order(action=1, symbol=EURUSD, volume=0.1, type=0) >>> r = order.send() >>> r OrderSendResult(retcode=10009, deal=63876888, order=657807713, volume=0.1, price=1.1391, bid=1.1390500000000001, ask=1.1391, comment='Request executed', request_id=1, retcode_external=0, request=TradeRequest(action=1, magic=0, order=0, symbol='EURUSD', volume=0.1, price=1.1391, stoplimit=0.0, sl=0.0, tp=0.0, deviation=0, type=0, type_filling=0, type_time=0, expiration=0, comment='', position=0, position_by=0)) >>> p = mta.positions_get(symbol='EURUSD') >>> p (TradePosition(ticket=6286807713, time=1594957069, time_msc=1594957069290, time_update=1594957069, time_update_msc=1594957069290, type=0, magic=0, identifier=632427713, reason=3, volume=0.1, price_open=1.1391, sl=0.0, tp=0.0, price_current=1.13902, swap=0.0, profit=-0.7, symbol='EURUSD', comment='', external_id=''),) >>> close_order = Order.as_flatten(p[0]) >>> close_order Order(action=1, magic=0, symbol=EURUSD, volume=0.1, type=1, position=6523687713) >>> close_order.send() OrderSendResult(retcode=10009, deal=637279941, order=657808756, volume=0.1, price=1.13912, bid=1.13912, ask=1.13918, comment='Request executed', request_id=2, retcode_external=0, request=TradeRequest(action=1, magic=0, order=0, symbol='EURUSD', volume=0.1, price=1.13912, stoplimit=0.0, sl=0.0, tp=0.0, deviation=0, type=1, type_filling=0, type_time=0, expiration=0, comment='', position=657807713, position_by=0)) >>> p = mta.positions_get(symbol='EURUSD') >>> p () >>> mta.shutdown() True >>> exit() C:\Users\User>
Thanks!!!
sys.exit, work great!!!!
but i still get the message "Trade Disable" in Metatrader.
i enabled:
and
i am missing something?
thanks again.
Most likely you are on an ECN account and you are trying to trade a symbol that is disabled. eg. The ECN symbol is "USDJPYi" and you're trying to trade "USDJPY". Run the following code and if it outputs "SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE.DISABLED" then that's your issue.
import pymt5adapter as mta with mta.connected(): s = mta.symbol_info('USDJPY') print(mta.SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE(s.trade_mode))
Thanks!!!
you where right.
USDJPY SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE.DISABLED
EPU20 SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE.FULL
But I still get no retcode.
if result.retcode != mt5.TRADE_RETCODE_DONE:
AttributeError: 'NoneType' object has no attribute 'retcode'
Update to the latest version of pymt5adapter
pip install -U pymt5adapter
Run the following and upload the log results found in your CWD/my_mt5_log.log
import logging import pymt5adapter as mta def main(): """Paste your code here""" if __name__ == '__main__': logger = mta.get_logger('my_mt5_log.log', loglevel=logging.DEBUG) with mta.connected(raise_on_errors=True, logger=logger): main()
LOG FILE
2020-07-23 13:55:31,237 INFO Terminal Initialize Success {"type":"terminal_connection_state","state":true} 2020-07-23 13:55:31,237 INFO Init TerminalInfo {"type":"init_terminal_info","terminal_info":{"community_account":true,"community_connection":true,"connected":true,"dlls_allowed":false,"trade_allowed":true,"tradeapi_disabled":false,"email_enabled":false,"ftp_enabled":false,"notifications_enabled":false,"mqid":false,"build":2530,"maxbars":100000,"codepage":1252,"ping_last":176935,"community_balance":0.0,"retransmission":0.0,"company":"MetaQuotes Software Corp.","name":"MetaTrader 5","language":"Spanish","path":"C:\\Program Files\\MetaTrader 5","data_path":"C:\\Users\\LuisaoRocks\\AppData\\Roaming\\MetaQuotes\\Terminal\\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075","commondata_path":"C:\\Users\\LuisaoRocks\\AppData\\Roaming\\MetaQuotes\\Terminal\\Common"}} 2020-07-23 13:55:31,237 INFO Init AccountInfo {"type":"init_account_info","account_info":{"login":1170093,"trade_mode":0,"leverage":100,"limit_orders":0,"margin_so_mode":0,"trade_allowed":true,"trade_expert":true,"margin_mode":0,"currency_digits":2,"fifo_close":false,"balance":95727.66,"credit":0.0,"profit":0.0,"equity":95727.66,"margin":0.0,"margin_free":95727.66,"margin_level":0.0,"margin_so_call":50.0,"margin_so_so":30.0,"margin_initial":0.0,"margin_maintenance":0.0,"assets":0.0,"liabilities":0.0,"commission_blocked":0.0,"name":"Lu is","server":"AMPGlobalUSA-Demo","currency":"USD","company":"AMP Global Clearing LLC"}} 2020-07-23 13:55:31,245 CRITICAL UNCAUGHT EXCEPTION: 'NoneType' object has no attribute 'retcode' {"type":"exception","last_error":[-2,"Invalid \"volume\" argument"],"exception":{"type":"AttributeError","message":"'NoneType' object has no attribute 'retcode'"}} 2020-07-23 13:55:31,246 INFO Terminal Shutdown {"type":"terminal_connection_state","state":false}
ORDER_SEND
#https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/343594 import time import MetaTrader5 as mt5 import sys import logging import pymt5adapter as mta # display data on the MetaTrader 5 package print("MetaTrader5 package author: ", mt5.__author__) print("MetaTrader5 package version: ", mt5.__version__) def main(): # establish connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal if not mt5.initialize(): print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error()) sys.exit() # prepare the buy request structure symbol = "EPU20" symbol_info = mt5.symbol_info(symbol) if symbol_info is None: print(symbol, "not found, can not call order_check()") mt5.shutdown() sys.exit() # if the symbol is unavailable in MarketWatch, add it if not symbol_info.visible: print(symbol, "is not visible, trying to switch on") if not mt5.symbol_select(symbol,True): print("symbol_select({}}) failed, exit",symbol) mt5.shutdown() sys.exit() lot = 1 point = mt5.symbol_info(symbol).point price = mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol).ask deviation = 20 request = { "action": mt5.TRADE_ACTION_DEAL, "symbol": symbol, "volume": lot, "type": mt5.ORDER_TYPE_BUY, "price": price, "sl": price - 100 * point, "tp": price + 100 * point, "deviation": deviation, "magic": 234000, "comment": "python script open", "type_time": mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC, "type_filling": mt5.ORDER_FILLING_RETURN } # send a trading request result = mt5.order_send(request) # check the execution result print("1. order_send(): by {} {} lots at {} with deviation={} points".format(symbol,lot,price,deviation)); if result.retcode != mt5.TRADE_RETCODE_DONE: print("2. order_send failed, retcode={}".format(result.retcode)) # request the result as a dictionary and display it element by element result_dict=result._asdict() for field in result_dict.keys(): print(" {}={}".format(field,result_dict[field])) # if this is a trading request structure, display it element by element as well if field=="request": traderequest_dict=result_dict[field]._asdict() for tradereq_filed in traderequest_dict: print(" traderequest: {}={}".format(tradereq_filed,traderequest_dict[tradereq_filed])) print("shutdown() and quit") mt5.shutdown() sys.exit() print("2. order_send done, ", result) print(" opened position with POSITION_TICKET={}".format(result.order)) print(" sleep 2 seconds before closing position #{}".format(result.order)) time.sleep(2) # create a close request position_id=result.order price=mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol).bid deviation=20 request={ "action": mt5.TRADE_ACTION_DEAL, "symbol": symbol, "volume": lot, "type": mt5.ORDER_TYPE_SELL, "position": position_id, "price": price, "deviation": deviation, "magic": 234000, "comment": "python script close", "type_time": mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC, "type_filling": mt5.ORDER_FILLING_RETURN, } # send a trading request result=mt5.order_send(request) # check the execution result print("3. close position #{}: sell {} {} lots at {} with deviation={} points".format(position_id,symbol,lot,price,deviation)); if result.retcode != mt5.TRADE_RETCODE_DONE: print("4. order_send failed, retcode={}".format(result.retcode)) print(" result",result) else: print("4. position #{} closed, {}".format(position_id,result)) # request the result as a dictionary and display it element by element result_dict=result._asdict() for field in result_dict.keys(): print(" {}={}".format(field,result_dict[field])) # if this is a trading request structure, display it element by element as well if field=="request": traderequest_dict=result_dict[field]._asdict() for tradereq_filed in traderequest_dict: print("traderequest: {}={}".format(tradereq_filed,traderequest_dict[tradereq_filed])) if __name__ == '__main__': logger = mta.get_logger('my_mt5_logV3.log', loglevel=logging.DEBUG) with mta.connected(raise_on_errors=True, logger=logger): main() # shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal mt5.shutdown()
and metatrader capture
if i make a manual trade....
thanks for your time!!!
Hi all,
I am trying to use the the Python library MetaTrader5 to elaborate the data in Python and then send an order to the metatrader5.
I am not able to send an order using the function order_send(). I always receive the retcode 10013. I am struggling with this problem for days.
Could someone help me with this issue? Here's the piece of code in which the request is build.
The initilization of the mt5 works and also the other function seems to work well. I think there is somenthing wrong with the request (automatic trading in the mt5 should be already enable).