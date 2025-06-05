Difference calculus, examples. - page 20
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ThePan PrizMA CD Phase Sin leverage 72 indicator in the code base.
As the indicator is based on a sinusoid, it can be moved left, right by simply changing the external 'leverage' parameter.
I would like to point out that there are "crutches" in the indicator which allow the original lines of thePanPrizMA Sin leverage 72 indicator to be displayed.
About line shifting, assigning a lever at half period 72-73 reverses the lines. By default lever =1. The period of the sine wave is 145.
The indicator for MT4 is also in the code base:Pan PrizMA CD Phase Sin leverage 72.
Added to the indicator in the code base, calculation of amplitude. Ninth orange line on an array of 8.
Thought I'd put it in this thread. ))
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Predicting the Future Using Fourier Transforms
Dmitrii, 2008.04.25 15:47Oh this Fourier .... Did you know that the 0th harmonic is equal to the simple average (SMA) over the same decomposition period (T)?
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Prediction of the future with the help of Fourier transforms
keeper, 2008.04.25 15:58
By itself, it is expected payoff.
It seems to correlate with:
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Difference calculus, examples.
Aleksey Panfilov, 2018.01.31 09:38
I think that SMA of SMA is "straight to the eye" and by the way about Fourier. Maybe we'll get there some more.
P/S 01.02.2018 I think there is a difference too, try to repeat yourBanzai.mq4indicator on this line.
The SMA is a sawtooth in nature only very shallow, so when taking the second difference I assume a sawtooth line of the indicator.
On the graph it looks like this:
Blue-red line interpolation (finding a point inside the interval) by the polynomial of degree 4 with leverage 72.
The thin blue line is the extrapolation (finding a point outside the interval) by the polynomial of degree 2 with leverage 78.
The red line is the line of construction of the polynomial of power 4. It is redrawn and is based on the opening point of the last bar.
The indicators synchronise better with the equi price. )
Graph built by expert from Stanislav Korotky : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/719419