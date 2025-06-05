Difference calculus, examples. - page 17
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I would probably join in on this experiment.
It's an unploughed field out there, and that's a bit frightening. ))
"To the folly of the brave we sing the praises.
The folly of the brave is the wisdom of life!
O brave Falcon! In battle with your enemies you bled...
But there will come a time - and drops of your hot blood,
like sparks, will burst into the darkness of life and many brave
hearts will ignite with a mad thirst for freedom, light!
Let you die...! But in the song of the brave and strong
in spirit you will always be a living example,
a proud call to freedom, to light!
To the madness of the brave we sing a song...!"
"To the foolishness of the brave we sing the praises.
The foolishness of the brave is the wisdom of life!
O brave Falcon! In battle against your enemies you bled...
But there will be time - and drops of your hot blood,
like sparks, will flash in the darkness of life and many brave
hearts will ignite with a mad thirst for freedom, for light!
Let you die...! But in the song of the brave and strong
in spirit you will always be a living example,
a proud call to freedom, to light!
To the madness of the brave we sing a song...!"
Why die right away... )))
Why die right away... )))
Rebirth. Like a phoenix from the ashes...
"To the madness of the brave we sing the praises.http://www.stihi-rus.ru/1/gorkiy.htm
"The folly of the brave is the wisdom of life."
Rebirth. Like a phoenix from the ashes...
"To the madness of the brave we sing the praises.http://www.stihi-rus.ru/1/gorkiy.htm
"The madness of the brave is the wisdom of life."
Thank you.
P/S. I was going to make a joke like, "You called me crazy, too..."
Then I thought, why focus on your insanity?)
Sinusoidal extrapolation. Second and third degrees of extrapolation. Analogue for MT 5 indicator from message 32.
Second degree sinusoid near constant, third degree sinusoid near sloping line.
Added axial sinusoid. It will come in handy if we dig Fourier in this direction.
As it is near parabola.
P/S. Corrected the coordinates
Thank you.
P/S. I was going to make a joke like, "You called me crazy too..."
Then I thought, why focus on your insanity?)
It's normal. It's only madness from the point of view of a stingray.
Sinusoidal extrapolation. Second and third degrees of extrapolation. Analogue for MT 5 indicator from message 32.
Second degree sinusoid near constant, third degree sinusoid near sloping line.
Added axial sinusoid. Will come in handy if we dig Fourier in this direction.
Added refined indicators to the "Source Code Library".MT5,MT4.
Added refined indicators to "Source code library".mt5,mt4.
blue line is interpolation ? how were the nodes selected ?
or just taken everything available with the mean square
the blue line - does the graph show interpolation ? how were the nodes selected ?
or was it just taken all available with a mean square?
The red wide line is a sliding line constructed by interpolation with a fourth-degree parabola. It is not redrawn. (The analogues were parsed at the beginning of the page to the seventh). The nodes, if I understood correctly, are the four previously drawn values and the new price by which the parabola of degree 4 is selected and the fifth new value is drawn on it.
The curve blue line (not redrawn can be considered a trace of the straight blue line) is the center line, each point of which is plotted on the last three points on a wide sliding line from the assumption that they lie on the sine wave of a certain period, just as each pointof the straight blue line is plotted on three points on the already correctly extrapolated sine wave (gray).
Only the extrapolated grey sine and the straight blue line are redrawn.
P/S.
If you implemented your idea to isolate the oscillations, you should have gotten a line very close to a sinusoid with variable amplitude and reversal (a kind of quantization).
Just for such a line to investigate the extrapolation by a sine wave is relevant.