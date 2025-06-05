Difference calculus, examples. - page 23

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Aleksey Panfilov:

Implementation :-? Pure maths particles?

You've got to be kidding me. ))

then what does the phase calculation have to do with it?
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Is there an implementation?

screenshots, for example?

There are no fish there at all.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
then what does the phase calculation have to do with it?

https://dxdy.ru/post1085243.html#p1085243


 
Nikolai Semko:
There are no fish there at all.

)))

Glad to see your message. )

 
Aleksey Panfilov:

)))

Glad to see your message. )

My mutual respect, Alexey.
You're stuck on something in this thread. Any mockery of fixed-period data is futile. It would be correct next step to start experiments with dynamic period, in which you inevitably come to a question - by what law to change this same period
 
Nikolai Semko:
My mutual respect, Alexey.
You're stuck on the subject. Any mockery of fixed-period data is futile. The correct next step would be to start experimenting with a dynamic period, in which you inevitably come to the question of which law should be used to change the period.

I agree.

And another, somewhat analogous way is to stretch the graph to a sine wave, by analogy with the renko/range graph. Usually they use a "conditionally linear" variable parameter of ticks, points, volume ramp up. In this case we can use "conditionally linear" rising phase. Then the question on what law the period and consequently the delta phase changes can disappear.

 
Nikolai Semko:
Any mockery of fixed-period data is futile. The correct next step would be to start experimenting with a dynamic period, in which you inevitably come to the question of which law should be used to change the period.

Absolutely correct formulation of the problem.

There's something like a sine wave... I haven't derived it analytically, but I'll look at it graphically in a month.

 
Alexander_K:

Absolutely correct problem statement.

There is something like a sine wave... I haven't done it analytically, but I'll look at it graphically in a month.

Of course it does.

the thinning here is exactly right and will throw off the flats and stuff.

;)

 
Alexander_K:

Absolutely correct problem statement.

There is something like a sine wave... I haven't done it analytically, but I will look at it graphically in a month.

There will be a sine wave everywhere in the weather and in the market, the only question is the direction and the time period.

 
Volodymyr Zubov:

There will be a sine wave everywhere in the weather and in the market, the only question is the direction and the time period.

The time period should be something like a sine wave. I won't be able to show you until a month from now.

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