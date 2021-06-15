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I understand you, once again, strategies can be different, there are TS which incompletely describe the market, and some which are complete, accurately. Exactly, it means they can trace the Emergence, Life and Death of a Trend. TS that are accurate have the ratio of profitable/loss-making trades about 50/50. And there is no randomness.
Apparently, the strategies that you use are not accurate, that's why you have such an opinion and dominates, about the randomness of the positive and losing trades. This is in the TS, which track the rebound from the level ... For example in TS "Basic Principle" all more or less visible, this TS tracks the trends
The exact strategy implies a grail, or circling at zero growth (when the volatility of price is a little more than the spread, which is not common).
In this case, the reliability of the signals is 50-50, and the probability of their use is higher than the theoretical one. And the credibility of the signals is 50/50, you can go higher 70 to 30 or so, but it is physically difficult. If we use different timeframes (smaller), the trend will always be present, but its length will be much shorter ... So, if we want to win back, we need to wait for the trend to start after the flat, and it needs time. And to win back and make a profit you'll have to use Martingale ... The risk of plummeting is higher, but you'll almost always have a chance to make a profit. As they say in "all weather".
But there will almost always be an opportunity to make a profit. As they say in "any weather".
And the market will always have a chance to take profit of a trader.)
All the same, I think there is a connection between the 2-year relative flat and the success of some "long-lived" signals...
All the same, I think there is a connection between the 2-year relative flat and the success of some "long-lived" signals...
Just an average of a year or two each
I watched the top, who trades on the Aussie, he disappeared somewhere.
At the last moment he had a drawdown of 85%.
500 subscribers were in a zero-sum drawdown, totaling a million and a half dollars. And okay would have collapsed the market repeatedly, but this is a simple averager. People are weird.
I've been following a top trader on Aussie who has disappeared somewhere.
At the last moment he had 85% drawdown.
500 subscribers sat in a drawdown at zero, a total of 1.5 million dollars. And okay would have collapsed the market repeatedly, but this is a simple averager. People are strange.
The simplest incorrect averaging. I was following a top who traded the Aussie, and he disappeared somewhere.
1,300 subscribers, I hope you didn't provide all of your depot.
In the pursuit of interest.
Goodbye, top.
1,300 subscribers, hopefully not all of your depot.
In the pursuit of interest.
Goodbye, top.