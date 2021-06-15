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I wonder which one?
Some services prioritise signals where the main criterion is the number of points earned. Whether this is better or worse is still unclear
It may be that the trader shows profit by points, but on the commission he spends more than he earns.
I don't know, I have ECN accounts and the commission is there.
It may be that the trader shows profit on pips, but on the commission he spends even more than he earns on pips and will show a profit on pips, while the account is in deficit.
I don't know, I have ECN too and commission. After closing a position it is all deducted and a net income is left. It's probably the same for others
I don't know, I have ECN too and commission. After closing a position it is all deducted and a net income is left. It's probably the same for others
If you count profit in pips, only pips are counted from opening price to closing price.
Your terminal counts in dollars. profit in pips * point value - commission for the deal in dollars.
The second Hindu continues to fall. I have a very experienced trader who has gone over 20% (with 22k balance).
You should know your enemy by sight, I support the policy of the service not to chase them, even though they piss me off as much as you do. For example Comrade Bashkovtsev, if he closes the signal now, in 3 months he will launch 12 super perfect and super profitable signal, which he has in his spare in retrospect, we just don't know it yet. Why would he want to publish such a good signal without martingale.