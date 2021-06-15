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Renat Akhtyamov:
I wonder which one?
Rci
 
Vladimir Baskakov:

Some services prioritise signals where the main criterion is the number of points earned. Whether this is better or worse is still unclear

As for the ECN accounts, most of them are trading on ECN.

It may be that the trader shows profit by points, but on the commission he spends more than he earns.
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multiplicator:
I don't know, I have ECN accounts and the commission is there.

It may be that the trader shows profit on pips, but on the commission he spends even more than he earns on pips and will show a profit on pips, while the account is in deficit.

I don't know, I have ECN too and commission. After closing a position it is all deducted and a net income is left. It's probably the same for others

 
Vladimir Baskakov:

I don't know, I have ECN too and commission. After closing a position it is all deducted and a net income is left. It's probably the same for others

But the commission is in dollars!

If you count profit in pips, only pips are counted from opening price to closing price.

Your terminal counts in dollars. profit in pips * point value - commission for the deal in dollars.
 
The second Hindu continues to fall. The most experienced trader has gone over 20% (with a 22k balance)
 
Yevhenii Levchenko:
The second Hindu continues to fall. I have a very experienced trader who has gone over 20% (with 22k balance).
I don't agree that the large increase is a risk. I understand when they are scalping 2 pips on the entire depo... It's just a shame.
 
You should know your enemy by sight, I support the policy of the service not to chase them, even though they piss me off as much as you do. For example Comrade Bashkovtsev, if he closes the signal now, in 3 months he will launch the 12th super perfect and super profitable signal, which he has in his spare in hindsight, we just don't know it yet. Why would he publish such a good no-martingale signal.
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Yury Lemeshev:
You should know your enemy by sight, I support the policy of the service not to chase them, even though they piss me off as much as you do. For example Comrade Bashkovtsev, if he closes the signal now, in 3 months he will launch 12 super perfect and super profitable signal, which he has in his spare in retrospect, we just don't know it yet. Why would he want to publish such a good signal without martingale.
So maybe it's better to study good signals, their strategy and mm, there are some in the top
 
The signal of the second Hindu, the great trading maestro, disappeared... Must have been a big drawdown. Or he lost it. As the crooks say in such cases:
 
Oh, Mashko has spoken. Usually such types sit quietly below the grass. They keep quiet as if they poured water on the keyboard. All of them! I mean those who have a long and perfect history before the monitoring started. Usually, everybody is yapping about their signals (which is normal) advertising them in some way. These ones sit back and keep quiet. Kind of like a gopher pretending to be dead so as not to be noticed.
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