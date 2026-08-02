Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3661

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СанСаныч Фоменко #:

The highlighted is the most important.

It's been my foundation for years.

BUT.

It's no use.

OOV and OOS are fine. And if you run in a tester or simulate a tester in R by moving the window one step forward, the result has nothing to do with OOV and OOS.

Sad. this is exactly the result that does not depend on the preparation of predictors.

It's just a crooked hand
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:

What it looks like on the OOS is how it works.

A couple of active accounts. There are more of them, costing different models.

Models are generated at a rate of one in 10 seconds :) Not hft, for managing normal deposits more.

This is from reals graphics.

I do not understand, you can be congratulated on finding "it",

or it is all untested from all sides and can not say anything for sure yet?

[Deleted]  
Ivan Butko #:

I don't understand, are you to be congratulated on finding "it",

or is it all untested from all sides and nothing can be said for sure yet?

Did the MoD make it work? I think so. At least the originally conceived algorithm for automatic creation of TCs has been done. That is, the MO creates TCs.
 
mytarmailS #:
It's just my hands are crooked

As a proof of "straight" hands: screens of OOB, OOS and, most importantly, the result (screen) of a step-by-step run WITHOUT OOB and OOS. And, it would be good to have the classification error on OOV, OOS and VNU.

 
СанСаныч Фоменко #:

As a confirmation of "direct" hands: screens of ALE, AOC and most importantly - the result (screen) of a step-by-step run WITHOUT ALE and AOC. And, it would be good to have the classification error on OOV, OOS and VNU.

About two years ago I threw everything here
 
mytarmailS #:
Two years ago, I dumped everything here

Without the comment you made above.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:

I haven't counted, I'll have to go to the vps again. I'll look at it tomorrow.

The models are different, so I don't emphasise it.

So how many pips per trade do you get on average?
[Deleted]  
Forester #:
So how many pips do you average per trade?
I haven't looked, afk
Average deal is around 30 pips on euro, on flat pairs a little less.
 
If it's not too much trouble, check your working models by forward on the 2021 EURUSD, all training to be done BEFORE 2021

There just almost no simple NS can not withstand, long-term reversal exactly on New Year's Eve
[Deleted]  
Ivan Butko EURUSD, all training to be done BEFORE 2021

There just almost no simple NS can not withstand, long-term reversal exactly on New Year's Eve

On 10 MAs, training period.

'backward': datetime(2010, 1, 1),
forward': datetime(2021, 1, 1),

No tuning, just started, 5 sec.


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