Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3440
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Doing it in my toaster, no problem with that. The problem is how to make it work when there is a spread :)
On what symbols?
Forester #:
У вас есть какая то статистика, сколько лимиток остаются не исполненными в среднем?
Strongly depends on the time of day, the broker and the symbol itself.
Last week on one of the brokers.
Each line is a symbol.
How much time should we give for execution? It seems to me that after 1-2 minutes you should take them off, as the situation will change.
I have a different approach. I have a real-time virtual machine with perfect execution (tester), and the combat Expert Advisor just tries to get the same execution levels as on the virtual machine. Thus a limiter can get even 10 redirects, but then it will be executed. Or it can be cancelled after one re-jacket. Much depends on the situation in the virtual machine.
On what symbols?
any
on any
EURUSD with zero spread (minus news and rollover) is a standard of the modern industry. You can only fight over the size of the commission: 5-10 per million turnover - you can find it if you want.
EURUSD with zero spread (minus news and rollover) is the standard of the modern industry. You can only fight over the size of the commission: 5-10 per million turnover - you can find it if you want.
The commission may not be beaten then... I am talking about ways of filtering trades + MO, so that he trades in places where signals potentially exceed markups.
I guess you could put it this way. That is, you need to set an inflated markup during training so that the algorithm goes OOS with it.
I asked an orthodox AI to write me such a code, after which it broke even the one that worked.
we and saber live in different realities...
In trading - we try to predict, he exploits inefficiencies.
In optimisation - we are trying to find a working TS through optimisation and avoid retraining, and he has a working TS and just wants to find optimal settings.
etc...
That's why we will always speak the same words but about different things, and we will never understand each other.
Toaster is honest, compared and checked with commercial the whole book of transactions, not just by eye on the capital curve.
It's exactly the same with the opens, I checked.
It's exactly the same thing with the Oppenheimers, I checked.
On the minute?
including
including
Evra, 1 minute, blue is the difference between cloze[i] and open[i+1], red is the cumulative sum of blue.
How can you have a normal and also coincide with the tester I in my heart not ...