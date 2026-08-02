Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3433
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The diagram of the number of open trades is missing at the bottom.
Why? Number of deals on the X axis
Why? Number of transactions on the X-axis
It is one thing when positions on one symbol do not overlap. It is another when positions are gained on each signal triggering.
It is one thing when positions for one symbol do not overlap. It is another when positions are gained for each signal trigger.
That's a bit of a stretch. the research is elsewhere.
Bummer my idea of translating code to python came up
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That's it, I'll be adding fractals now...ready? 😈
First results are some kind of kripote :) which is expected.
Maybe it will be possible to "revive"
The first results are some kind of cripote :) which is expected.
Maybe we can "revive"
by fractals on small TFs - of course there will be "crypota" :-) unlivable.
or take last candlesticks - prices at which trades took place, and not just a fluttering of the glass.
on fractals on small TF - of course there will be "kripota" :-) unlivable
or take last candlesticks - the prices at which the trades took place, not just fluttering of the glass.
The multicurrency is ready, so far such a crooked one will do for now
What's left is the best part.
Depends on who the goodies are for.
multicurrency trading is not a fitting and neuro has nothing to do there, as it will not work out.
In real trading they will just eat up your deposit.
//---
Here's a prediction:
you take a plus on one pair, and lose exactly the same minus on any other pair.
and in general
It's about time we put dreams to rest.
That's exactly what will happen on multicurrency trading.
100% guarantee
He's also trying to write in syllables like Mayakovsky. I guess they took him for a walk :)
Multicurrency has some under-explored properties.
The quality of training depends on the list of added pairs. Some pass OOS, some do not. Changing the list produces different curves.