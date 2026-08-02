Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3437
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No, check your own code, it's only 3 lines.
I see...
No, check yourself, the code is 3 lines long.
Bard's a beauty:
The code you provided achieves a high accuracy (0.98) likely due to a few reasons:
Here's how the code could be improved for a more realistic evaluation:
By addressing these limitations, you can obtain a more realistic accuracy score that reflects the model's ability to predict price direction on unseen data.
The bard is handsome:
handsome is not the word, he makes up believable nonsense with a bang.
♪ he's counting the percentages ♪)
===============
The problem was that I messed up with the target offset, it did look one index into the future, although it was not an obvious error at all....
correct code
He's a good-looking guy. He makes up believable bullshit.
He's calculating the percentage.)
===============
The problem was that I messed up with the target offset, it did look one index into the future, although it was not an obvious error at all....
correct code
Well, it was around here somewhere.)I started R a long time ago, so I don't remember what all those symbols mean.
Somewhere in a parallel universe, if all DCs were spread-free :)
Somewhere in a parallel universe, if all DCs were spread-free :)
But such TCs make good martins. When you can't beat the spread in every trade, but if you average it, you can
Somewhere in a parallel universe, if all DCs were spread-free :)
Somewhere in a parallel universe, if all DCs were spread-free :)
Yep, I have a similar AR model of 2k shows like this
Make your tester to enter at the opening of the next candle after the signal, not at the close, you will be admired 99% less than before.
It enters at the close of the current candle, which is equal to the opening of the next candle.
Yep, I have a similar AR model of 2k's showing up
And the lower the TF, the prettier it is.