Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3441
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Evra , 1 minute , blue is the difference between cloze[i] and open[i+1], red is the cumulative sum of blue
How can you have a normal and also coincide with the tester I in the heart not ...
me neither. It doesn't match on the minutes. The custom symbol in the metacenter is leaking.
It looks like a leak of some cyphers in other cyphers )
And no... I set spread 1 in the custom one, but it is still variable in the tester.
Create a custom symbol.
Then in the Tester gradually increase the spread and watch how the results change.
Where do I specify it? Should I create it with a script?
Where do I put it? Do I have to script it?
Custom scripts. I have never changed spreads via GUI - I don't know how it works there. I would create several custom ones with different spreads myself.
but the custom symbol doesn't take back the same quotes. It can't read it. I give up.Also, the spread doesn't change through the GUI.
Subject.
Topic.
Thanks, I'll have a look later when I get a free week ))
I set zero spread through excel, checked it on custom. Yeah, it's pouring. I'll improve my toaster.
No, there's still a spread. Where's he getting it from?
No, there's still a spread. Where's he getting it from?
Maybe from ticks, if the history was copied with them.
Maybe from the ticks, if you copied the history along with them.