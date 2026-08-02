Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3435
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I share the results, so tree [3,3,3,3] - each level in the leaf is clustered into 3 clusters, for a total of 3 levels, resulting in 27 final leaves.
We apply the result on 3 samples - test and exam did not participate in tree construction.
The graph below shows the shift of target "1" in per cent relative to the average value of target "1" in its sample - for each leaf of the tree.
What is pleasing is the stability of the offset, i.e. where there was more than 0 or 1 on the train, it often remains the same on the other samples.
However, if we take examples in the train sample with an offset of more than 5%, we get only about 20% of examples from the whole sample, which is not enough.
50 clusters. Clustering by volatility.
Best results:
And this is how the leaves of the 3-3-3-3 tree look like, below are separate graphs for each sample - in the order of train, test, exam
Well, we can see that the probability shift in the leaves is already larger, but instability is also beginning to appear. The percentage of examples in positive leaves of the tree (clusters) decreased in the subsequent samples, which once again confirms the uniqueness of combinations characteristic of a certain section of the trade. I note that the sample is complex - only 10% of units (positive target units).
Try EURGBP
Try EURGBP
It looks very interesting. Any details?
Does your tester count the entry by the cloze of a signal candlestick or by the opening of the next candlestick?
Ask chatgpt to rewrite to R %)
Ask chatgpt to rewrite to R %)
50 clusters. Clustering by volatility.
Best results:
How the volatility was measured - let it remain a mystery, but write how you estimated the result in clusters to classify them, otherwise it is not clear.
Try EURGBP
Looks beautiful. Tests on different instruments a little later - for now I need to set up the technology.
Ok.
If someone decides or at least come close to the right solution (that is, the topic will be alive), then I:
will post the correct solution - the algorithm for generating the dataset
explain why a number of other " Predictor Estimation and Selection" algorithms failed
I'll post my method, which robustly and sensitively solves similar problems - I'll give the theory and post the code in R.
This is done for mutual enrichment of "understanding" of machine learning tasks.
It would be nice to know what's in the dataframe on the input.