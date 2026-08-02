Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3436
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How volatility was measured - let it remain a mystery, but write how you estimated the result in clusters for their classification, otherwise it is not clear.
I wrote somewhere above, I think. Clustering into n clusters and learning to trade on each cluster, ignoring the others. Evaluation through a regular tester.
I see, so one model for each cluster. Don't you want to just exclude clusters that have a lot of negative examples?
And if we divide it into 27 clusters without trees? Will the result change?
Here's what I got.
The trend seems to be the same. It is still unclear by which criterion it is better to evaluate, this is how the response bias indicators ordered in ascending order look like - on the first graph and the distribution of the number of responses (examples in the sample) according to this ordering - on the second graph (sample train).
And this is the same, but for the tree
Has anyone tried to predict random prices by zigzag? I get some very optimistic results.
Confusion Matrix and Statistics Reference Prediction -1 1 -1 2431 49 1 43 2468 Accuracy : 0.9816 95% CI : (0.9774, 0.9851) No Information Rate : 0.5043 P-Value [Acc > NIR] : <2e-16 Kappa : 0.9631 Mcnemar's Test P-Value : 0.6022 Sensitivity : 0.9826 Specificity : 0.9805 Pos Pred Value : 0.9802 Neg Pred Value : 0.9829 Prevalence : 0.4957 Detection Rate : 0.4871 Detection Prevalence : 0.4969 Balanced Accuracy : 0.9816 'Positive' Class : -1
Has anyone tried to predict random prices by zigzag? I get some very optimistic results.
The zigzag looks into the future.
the zigzag looks into the future.
In the past peeks as any target with a prediction, but in the test sample the model does not see the zigzag, it predicts it.
So there's a peek somewhere.
Here's what I got
This is kind of how the trend continues. It is still unclear by which criterion it is better to evaluate, this is how the response bias indicators ordered in ascending order look like - on the first graph and the distribution of the number of responses (examples in the sample) according to this ordering - on the second graph (sample train).
And this is the same, but for the tree
Did you use Alglib's clustering?
It looks good in general, only 2 clusters of 20% spoil the picture.
Did you use Alglibov clustering?
It looks good in general, only 2 clusters of 20% spoil the picture.
It was in python, I transferred my tree algorithm and decided to test it. I think the clustering algorithms are the same, but I haven't made statistics calculation for MQL5 yet.
Of course, K-Means is partly about random, but as a tool to throw out part of the sample before training, it seems to be an interesting approach.
Previously I still had time to try to do a lot of clustering without a tree, and then train on those clusters - the effect was to reduce the balance spread over 100 models.
Same sample as here are the results for it.
So somewhere there's a peeping tom